Declining rates of infection have led elected officials to ease restrictions on commerce and movement in recent weeks, prompting some experts to warn of a possible "second wave" of the coronavirus. Should that happen, Cobb County wants to be ready.
County staff will ask the Board of Commissioners in June for money to create a stockpile of personal protective equipment it will need to keep the county's 5,000-plus workers safe should a second wave hit the metro Atlanta area.
Randy Crider, who recently became the county's permanent public safety director — he had served in an interim role since last summer — said the idea was hatched during a conversation with east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott.
"Obviously when all of this started with COVID-19, we were faced with a multitude of challenges that everybody was faced with," he said in an interview Thursday. "And so we found ourselves in a position where we were really struggling … it obviously became a very huge challenge to get our hands on the appropriate PPE.
"Cobb County deserves better than us worrying whether we’re going to be able to keep our responders safe, whether we keep our employees safe," he added.
When asked about the stockpile, Ott also pointed to the depletion of federal and state stockpiles of masks and gloves as the coronavirus made its way through the U.S.
"Cobb County’s bigger than four states, and I think it's important for the county to be prepared for a future resurgence," Ott said, "or any other natural disaster that might come to the county."
Crider said he is hoping to tap what remains of approximately $132 million in federal aid the county received in April to deal with the coronavirus. Commissioners have, to date, spent about $53 million, leaving another $79 million to address certain expenses incurred as a result of the virus.
He declined to say how much he expects the stockpile to cost, saying the county's finance department had yet to settle on a concrete number and he first wanted to discuss it with each of the county commissioners.
The county would refurbish an existing building, he said, and the stockpile would serve its six cities in addition to its unincorporated area.
As Ott and Crider see it, the program would procure enough PPE for all of the county's employees — and then some.
"The way we envision it is, it would be available for the cities, for the county, if we need to take care of people," Ott said. "We would keep it current, we would replenish it as it was used."
