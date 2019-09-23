A new affordable housing development for seniors will be built near Kennesaw if the Cobb County Board of Commissioners pushes through the necessary paperwork, which is up for approval at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
The proposed development site is at 190 Roberts Trail, near Town Center Mall and the intersection of Interstate 575 and Barrett Parkway.
Called “Legacy Heights Phase II,” the project will comprise 90 affordable rental units for seniors, of which 10 will be set aside for people on low incomes that are eligible for assistance through a federally-funded program, a Cobb staff report to commissioners states.
The Cole Street Development Corporation, a Georgia nonprofit real estate company specializing in the acquisition, rehabilitation and rental of single-family homes in Cobb County, will partner with Walton Communities, a Marietta-based apartment development firm, on the project.
The reason for the development is so the county is in compliance with its obligations under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Neighborhood Stabilization Program 3 (NSP3), staff said.
Cobb received an additional $2.4 million in federal funding through that program in 2010, to acquire and redevelop foreclosed single-family properties in high foreclosure areas, the report to commissioners headed by Cobb community development director Jessica Guinn states.
In total, Cobb has spent $4.3 million of the federal funding it has received through the Neighborhood Stabilization Program, leaving $397,644, but it has not fully met its obligation to set aside 25 percent of the federal funds for low income households, Guinn’s report states.
Already Cobb acquired and renovated 26 units, of which 18 were sold to eligible buyers and eight were kept for rental to low income families, she said.
This was in the Legacy at Walton Heights complex at 178 Roberts Trail, a senior living complex of one and two-bedroom apartments that also participates in low-income housing tax programs and accepts Section 8 vouchers.
It is also part of the Walton Communities property portfolio and neighbors the proposed development site for phase two.
The low-income units in both developments are for people who make around half or less of the area’s median income, which in relation to these properties is around $23,000.
A one-bedroom low-income unit at the senior living complex costs about $750 a month in rent.
County staff recommended to commissioners that in order to satisfy the federal NSP3 requirements, the county should expand its existing program target area to include two additional census tracts — tracts 302.28 and 303.13 — for the second phase of the project.
“This would allow for the addition of a vacant tract of land in an area of greatest need,” Guinn’s report states.
She said the Cole Street Development Corporation identified 190 Roberts Trail near Town Center mall as an appropriate project site for rental units for families making half the area’s median income or less.
Guinn anticipates Cobb’s remaining NSP3 funding to be spent by the end of November, if commissioners approve the Legacy Heights project on Tuesday.
She said there will be no money coming out of Cobb coffers for the development.
“If this funding were reduced or no longer made available, we would no longer pay for professional services and operating costs, the programs would be terminated and the employment positions eliminated,” her report to commissioners states.
The Legacy Heights Phase II project has already been the subject of a public hearing, following a month-long public submission period in August.
The Cobb Board of Commissioners' regular meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the board's meeting room inside the county government building at 100 Cherokee Street.
