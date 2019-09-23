A new affordable housing development for seniors will be built in Marietta if the Cobb County Board of Commissioners pushes through the necessary paperwork, which is up for approval at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
The proposed development site is near the intersection of Interstate 575 and Barrett Parkway.
The Legacy Heights Phase II project will comprise 90 affordable rental units for seniors, of which 10 will be set aside for people eligible for assistance through a federally-funded program, a Cobb staff report to commissioners states.
The reason for the development is so the county is in compliance with its obligations under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Neighborhood Stabilization Program 3 (NSP3), staff said.
Cobb received an additional $2.4 million in federal funding through that program in 2010, to acquire and redevelop foreclosed single-family properties in high foreclosure areas, the report to commissioners headed by Cobb community development director Jessica Guinn states.
In total, Cobb has spent $4.3 million of the federal funding it has received through the Neighborhood Stabilization Program, leaving $397,644, but it has not fully met its obligation to set aside 25 percent of the federal funds for low income households, Guinn’s report states.
Cobb acquired and renovated 26 units, of which 18 were sold to eligible buyers and eight were kept for rental to low income families, she said.
In order to satisfy the program requirements, the county should expand the existing program target area to include two additional census tracts in Marietta — tracts 302.28 and 303.13 — staff have recommended to commissioners.
“This would allow for the addition of a vacant tract of land in an area of greatest need,” Guinn’s report states.
She said the county’s HOME Program Community Housing Development Organization, Cole Street Development Corporation, has identified 190 Roberts Trail in Marietta as an appropriate project site for rental units for families making half the area’s median income or less.
Cole Street Development Corporation, a Georgia nonprofit real estate company specializing in the acquisition, rehabilitation and rental of single-family homes in Cobb County, will partner with Walton Communities, a Marietta-based apartment development firm, on the project, Guinn said.
She anticipates Cobb’s remaining NSP3 funding to be spent by the end of November, if commissioners approve the Legacy Heights project on Tuesday.
Guinn said there will be no money coming out of Cobb coffers for the development.
“If this funding were reduced or no longer made available, we would no longer pay for professional services and operating costs, the programs would be terminated and the employment positions eliminated,” her report to commissioners states.
The Legacy Heights Phase II project has already been the subject of a public hearing, following a month-long public submission period in August.
The Cobb Board of Commissioners' regular meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the board's meeting room inside the county government building at 100 Cherokee Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.