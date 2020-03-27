The Cobb Community Foundation has taken a number of steps to support the business community and non-profit agencies serving families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have quickly updated online community resources, created funds to provide support and mobilized daily status calls to help support non-profit collaboration to better serve Cobb’s urgent community needs.
CCF's response includes:
A map of community support services, which is an easy to search online resource that quickly locates community services, such as food pantries. Individuals can access up-to-date information from Cobb non-profits at www.CobbCommunityConnection.org.
The Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which provides charitable non-profit grants to increased access to food, prescriptions and healthcare, childcare and basic needs.
The Operation Meal Plan Fund, which was created by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Center for Family Resources, Cobb Community Foundation and Cobb County non-profits to provide food to those in need, help restaurants keep their workers employed and provide a vehicle for citizens to help.
For more information, visit https://cobbfoundation.org/coronavirus-information.
