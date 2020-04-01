ATLANTA — Cobb Community Foundation has awarded $30,000 in charitable grants from the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund, a news release stated Wednesday.
The three Cobb County nonprofit agencies receiving $10,000 each are:
- The Center for Family Resources to support the organization’s $60K in 60 Days campaign, created to respond to the financial needs of families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,
- Cobb Schools Foundation to support access to digital learning devices for students in Osborne, Campbell, South Cobb and Pebblebrook High School clusters, and
- Ser Familia, Inc. to support emergency financial assistance for clients of Ser Familia’s Smyrna office.
According to Shari Martin, president and CEO of Cobb Community Foundation, the Cobb Human Services Needs Assessment was commissioned last year to identify "those areas of Cobb County with the greatest needs.”
These grants will help families in those very communities who, in light of COVID-19, are facing challenges now that are truly unprecedented," she said in the release, and thanked Liberty Furniture, which made the grants possible.
Martin said the Cobb Community Foundation, Cobb Collaborative and United Way of Greater Atlanta Northwest Region are collaborating in their grantmaking efforts to allow for the broadest coverage of the grant dollars available. The Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund was created to provide charitable grants to nonprofits serving Cobb County to help increase access to food, prescriptions and health care, childcare and basic needs. One hundred percent of donations are directed to supporting this effort.
For more information, contact Shari Martin at shari@cobbfoundation.org.
