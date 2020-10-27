Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening giving way to steady, occasionally heavy rain overnight. Low 69F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.