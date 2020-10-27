County Commissioners unanimously approved another $5 million in federal rental assistance Tuesday night, shoring up pandemic relief programs that were more popular than expected.
The move will allow the county to help an estimated 2,120 renters, on top of the 1,000-plus who have already received rental assistance.
The money will come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which Congress passed in March. The bill provided direct relief to people, businesses and some local governments, including Cobb, which received $132 million in April. Cobb commissioners have since distributed all but $1.1 million to local businesses, nonprofits, school districts, homeowners and more.
Nonprofits Star-C and HomeFree USA, both of which were tapped to administer the county’s rental assistance programs, told commissioners Oct. 12 they would soon run out of money.
Nonprofit HomeFree USA was chosen in September to administer $2 million in rental assistance. Under the assumption the average renter would need up to $4,800, the program approved by commissioners was expected to help about 400 people.
More than 3,500 people have applied, however, and a HomeFree representative told the board it would need $6.6 million to help everyone who has applied.
Tuesday’s vote allocated another $4 million to HomeFree’s program. The county estimates that amount will allow the nonprofit to help another 1,600 people.
Another nonprofit, Star-C, was chosen in May to administer $1.5 million in rental assistance for tenants facing eviction.
Star-C has spent almost $800,000 to date on 509 families, according to county documents. Before Tuesday’s vote, it was expected to run out of money in early November.
The vote gave the Star-C program another $918,000, an amount that could help 520 families, it estimates.
