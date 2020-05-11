Cobb commissioners expressed a willingness Monday to support a proposal that would provide nonprofits feeding the needy with $1 million for the purchase of food.
When it was first proposed, the money was to come from the county’s general fund, board Chairman Mike Boyce said at the time. Cobb has since received more than $130 million in federal aid related to the coronavirus.
Commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to use $1 million of that money to reimburse nonprofits for any money spent on food since April 1.
Nonprofits have said the demand for food at pantries and food drives has increased several times over in the wake of mass unemployment caused by the state’s attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid asked her colleagues during a meeting Monday morning whether there was any interest in reimbursing the nonprofits for money spent on food since mid-March, around the time the county issued its shelter-in-place order.
Boyce said east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, who did not participate in the video conference but communicated with the chairman by phone during the meeting, did not support that proposal.
“He can live with April 1,” Boyce said, before explaining that Ott was concerned with nonprofit’s ability to furnish receipts as far back as March — well before Boyce began publicly discussing the proposal.
North Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said she agreed with Ott.
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill reiterated her opposition, saying she did not think the county should support the nonprofits before they have tapped other funding sources.
She cited media reports of donations flooding into a handful of county nonprofits and the federal Farmers to Families Food Box program, which will buy more than $2 billion in produce and meat from American farmers for distribution to food banks and nonprofits around the country.
“(Nonprofits) need to show they’ve already spent the money the community already gave them,” she said.
Consulting firm W. Frank Newton, Inc. will administer the money at a cost of $65,000, according to county documents. Administration includes “review of application requests, assessment of needs, proper allocation, and facilitation of communications.”
In other news, a 103-acre park with historical import along the Chattahoochee River may finally get a name.
Commissioners will decide Tuesday whether to name the park, “Discovery Park at the River Line.”
The site, long known as “Johnston’s River Line,” is named after Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston, who fought against Union forces in Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s Atlanta campaign during the Civil War. The park is expected to be a destination for people interested in local history and will include Civil War trenches, cannon emplacements, one of the few remaining fortifications known as shoupades and an interpretive trail with signage describing Civil War activities, as well as prehistorical and environmental information.
Residents were split over how to name the park, with some saying it should not include Johnston’s name — thereby memorializing a Confederate general — and others saying it would diminish the historical appeal of the site in the eyes of potential visitors.
The land was acquired by the county in the early 1990s, and commissioners approved a master plan in 2018. Names floated in the past include “Chattahoochee Riverline Park,” “Discovery Riverline Park” and “Mableton Discovery Park.”
The property was listed as “Johnston’s River Line,” in the 2016 project list for the county’s 1% sales tax program, which set aside $1 million for the development of the new park.
Commissioners will also be asked to appoint a permanent director of public safety Tuesday.
County Manage Jackie McMorris has recommended the hiring of Randy Crider, who has served as the interim director of the agency since August 2019.
Commissioners, expressing their approval of his nomination, congratulated Crider during Monday’s meeting.
