Cobb’s soon-to-be county manager Jackie McMorris will earn more than her predecessor, according to her employment contract.
McMorris was hired by the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote with south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid opposed. The position became available after the current county manager, Rob Hosack, announced his retirement earlier this year effective April 1.
McMorris, currently the deputy county manager, will earn $275,000 per year in her new role.
Hosack has served as county manager since May 2017. He earns $210,000 per year according to his contract, which ended Dec 31, 2019. Hosack’s predecessor, David Hankerson, served as Cobb’s county manager for 24 years and was earning just over $276,000 before he left the county in April 2017.
McMorris will receive the same merit increases as other county employees and will be evaluated “in accordance with the county’s standard performance appraisal practices.”
In addition to her pay, McMorris will be reimbursed for “all reasonable and necessary expenses” and will receive a travel stipend equal to that given county commissioners.
McMorris’ contract begins April 5 and ends Dec. 31, 2023. Her contract will renew automatically at that point unless the Board of Commissioners chooses otherwise.
