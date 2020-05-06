The Cobb Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday, May 12 for their second non-emergency meeting since March.
The 9 a.m. meeting will be broadcast live on CobbTV, cobbcounty.org, Facebook and YouTube.
Those who would like to comment can do so by signing up on cobbcounty.org beginning Thursday, May 27.
The first 12 people who sign up will be given slots in the public comment portion of the meeting, per a notice from county clerk Pamela Mabry. People who are given a slot will be provided a list of instructions and requirements in order to call in and participate.
As of Wednesday evening, an agenda for the meeting has not been posted to the county's website. But board chairman Mike Boyce has said a proposal to provide county nonprofits with money to purchase food for the needy will be among the items the board will consider at the meeting.
Commissioners will also meet Monday at 9 a.m. to review the agenda ahead of Tuesday's meeting. There will be no opportunity for public participation during the Monday meeting. It will, however, be broadcast live on all the same channels as the Tuesday meeting.
