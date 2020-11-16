Meritage house rendering

Developer Meritage has proposed building 20 single-family homes and 160 townhomes in Mableton. The homes, one of which is seen here in a rendering, would front Floyd Road. 

Cobb commissioners Tuesday will consider proposals that would add more than hundreds of homes to the county.

Developer Meritage Homes of Georgia has proposed putting 160 townhomes and 20 single-family homes on 30 acres in Mableton.

The parcels, off Floyd Road a mile and a half from its intersection with East-West Connector, are currently zoned for 44 single-family homes.

Meritage attorney Parks Huff said the houses would resemble and connect to those in the neighboring Willowcrest subdivision.

In Kennesaw, Springhouse is looking to build a 72,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care facility on about three acres off Hickory Grove Road.

If approved, the two-story building would include 100 units to be staffed 24/7 with visitation hours every day between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Finally, Venture Communities LLC has proposed building 36 condominiums on a four-acre vacant lot near the intersection of I-75 and Windy Hill Road, just north of the Battery Atlanta.

The condos would range from 1,300 to 2,100 square feet.

The county’s Planning Commission and staff have recommended approval of each development.

