The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal Tuesday morning to place a five-story, 340-unit apartment building on four acres beside The Battery Atlanta.
Kevin Moore, the attorney for developer Flournoy Development Group, told county planning commissioners this month the project will “feel like an extension of the Battery.”
According to Moore, 69% of the apartments will be one bedroom. Another 28% will have two bedrooms and the remainder will feature three bedrooms.
The building will include a combined 6,000 square feet of office and retail space. The complex will be on the north side of Windy Ridge Parkway, east of Cobb Parkway.
Commissioners will also consider a pair of requests from St. Benedict’s Episcopal Day School.
The school has asked for the county’s permission to place three buildings on about four acres off Cooper Lake Road in Smyrna. The buildings would fit some 250 students and allow the school to expand grades 5 through 8, according to county documents.
Planning commissioners voted earlier this month to recommend the Board of Commissioners deny St. Benedict’s request. A woman who spoke at the Planning Commission hearing said it would create a traffic nightmare for area residents — a sentiment echoed by planning commissioners.
On the other hand, planning commissioners did recommend that the county’s governing board approve the school’s other request, to operate a temporary school for its fourth graders in a 3,000 square-foot building off Atlanta Road in Smyrna.
Moore — who also represented St. Benedict’s — said the request was directly prompted by the pandemic.
News that county public schools would begin the 2020-21 school year virtually has sent parents flocking to private schools such as St. Benedict’s, he said.
In order for the school to implement social distancing practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, it needs to expand. St. Benedict’s has proposed putting up to 60 fourth graders in the building off Atlanta Road.
The Board of Commissioners will also consider Tuesday a rezoning request from Toll Southeast LP Company.
Toll would like to put 104 single-family houses on 55 acres off Macland Road, about one mile from its intersection with Ernest W. Barrett Parkway.
