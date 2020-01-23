Cobb County is poised to take one of its biggest step, to date, toward addressing complaints from its police officers, firefighters and sheriff's deputies that they aren't making enough money.
On Tuesday, commissioners are expected to vote on a new pay scale for public safety employees, the details of which were released Thursday.
Cobb's public safety employees have long argued for a step-and-grade pay scale. Under such a plan, every public safety employee would be guaranteed a specific wage determined by his or her years of service (step) and rank (grade). Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, who is up for election this year, has repeatedly said a step-and-grade scale is among his priorities this year, along with keeping the millage rate at its current level and reducing the amount of money the county borrows from the water fund.
The plan would would take effect March 22, cost almost $6 million annually and raise the pay of entry-level public safety employees from about $41,000 to $46,000. Additionally, every single employee would be bumped up a grade, effectively receiving a raise on top of the 7% merit increase approved by the county's governing board last summer. That pay hike took effect at the beginning of this fiscal year in October.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Meanwhile, some details are still being hammered out. East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said county staff are concerned the board can't legally make pay raises automatic and thereby commit a future board to a budget it had no say in. But he nevertheless challenged county staff Thursday morning to come up with language that would commit the county to annual pay raises.
"It's not step-and-grade, in my mind, if it has to be approved every year by the board," Ott said. "If it's that way, it's just a pay table."
Randy Crider, interim public safety director, said county staff was trying to figure out how much of a commitment the board can make.
"That's the challenge," Crider said. "It's very complicated — you just can't say we're going to guarantee you this for (fiscal year) '22, '23, '24, because we do not know what property values are going to be like. But given a good economy it would be nice to know we do have a commitment from the board."
SUPPORT
Ott wouldn't say whether he would vote for the plan as currently written. But it has at least two supporters on the board.
"I'm very pleased with it. I think it's a good plan," said north Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell. "I'm committed to the long-range plan," she continued, talking about annual raises of public safety. "We can't legally bind a future Board of Commissioners, but as long as I'm sitting in the seat I'm in, public safety is going to be a priority — my No. 1 priority, and I'm committed to continuing it."
Boyce said the plan is a "huge deal."
"This is something they've been waiting for, and I'm just really pleased to say we can do it now," he added.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid did not immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday evening. West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill said she hadn't had time Thursday to look over the plan and would be briefed on its details by county staff on Friday.
The plan also has the support of the county's fire union, Cobb Professional Firefighters, International Association of Firefighters Local 2563.
"The step-and-grade will probably help 90% of the employees immensely," said the union's president, John Brady. "(Crider's) got our full support on this."
TAKE 2
In October, Crider presented a draft plan that was received coolly by public safety representatives — including Brady —and commissioner Ott.
"This is not step-and-grade," Ott said at the time. The 16-step schedule Crider proposed in October would have raised the starting pay of a police officer $45,776. At each step, employees would have received a 3% raise. But employees would not have automatic pay raises tied to their years of service; instead, raises would be determined by the Board of Commissioners and would depend on a positive performance review.
“Their step-and-grade proposal, what they call it, doesn’t actually address a majority of the issues we have with pay compression,” Brady said at the time. “It’s just a pay plan, it’s not a step-and-grade plan. I think it’s window dressing.”
“I think Crider put forward a plan based on restrictions put on him by Chairman (Mike) Boyce,” said Steve Gaynor, president of the Cobb County F.O.P. Kermit C. Sanders Lodge #13, which represents more than 700 members of law enforcement. He added he was aware the chairman did not want to raise the millage rate or make cuts in other departments.
Gaynor did not immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday.
Crider said the updated plan was the "exact same thing that we presented before," except that the pay scales are higher than they were when presented in October.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Everyone who spoke to the MDJ on Thursday described it as a big, first step. The plan does not, however, address one of the major issues raised by public safety employees: that the current pay scale leads to compression, or diminishing returns for people who stay with the department for many years or are promoted to a higher rank.
Tackling compression, they said, will be the next big project, something they hope to accomplish within the next three or four years.
A step-and-grade plan put together by the fire union last year priced a plan addressing compression at $20 million. The plan that will go before commissioners Tuesday, at $5.7 million annually, is less than a third of that. About $2.1 million would be allocated for police, $1.6 million for the sheriff’s office and $2 million for fire.
It will be funded for the remainder of the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 31, "with increased TAVT receipts" totaling $3.3 million and $1.1 million from the general and fire funds.
In future years, the money will be allocated via the budgeting process, Crider said.
According to the agenda item, the plan will be reviewed by county staff and the Board of Commissioners annually for effectiveness.
"The biggest thing for us is that it happens and it's actually a plan on the books," Brady said. "This is a plan that when we recruit someone we can literally show them here's where you can be in five years, here's where you can be in 10 years."
