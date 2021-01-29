PINE MOUNTAIN — Cobb commissioners agree: they would like to move forward with a referendum on a so-called “mobility SPLOST” that could, potentially, fund an expansion of the county’s transit options and improvements to its roads, bridges and intersections.
Commissioners came to the agreement on the third and final day of a retreat at Callaway Resort & Gardens, where department heads have laid out a bevy of requests commissioners will consider when crafting the county’s 2022 budget later this year.
Several questions regarding an M-SPLOST remain, however: will commissioners put the referendum before county voters in 2022, as Cobb Chair Lisa Cupid suggested on the campaign trail? Will the sales tax be a single cent on the dollar, or more? Will commissioners instead offer two referenda, one funding mass transit, the other funding the county’s road network?
“It’s not anything to be taken lightly,” Cupid said. “And particularly with having new people on the board, it’s important that everyone has the time to think through what they heard today.”
Cobb is one of 13 counties in the metro area that can impose a 1%, 30-year sales tax for transit under House Bill 930, which became law in 2018. It can also impose an additional 1%, 5-year sales tax for transportation projects under HB 170, which passed in 2015. Both taxes can be less than a penny, or “fractional,” and can run for fewer than 30 and five years, respectively.
Currently Cobb’s sales tax is 6%: 4% goes to the state, 1% goes to the county’s special purpose local option sales tax and the final penny is for an education SPLOST collected by the Cobb and Marietta school districts.
Representatives from consultancy Kimley-Horn laid out potential transit SPLOST scenarios for the board Friday — all of which, they stressed, were entirely theoretical.
A 30-year, 1% transit sales tax could fund the construction of seven high-capacity transit routes, such as “bus rapid transit” and “arterial rapid transit,” said Kimley-Horn’s Eric Bosman.
“Think of BRT as a rail service, but it runs on a rubber-wheel vehicle,” Bosman said. Buses would have their own lane on the highway, as opposed to arterial rapid transit in which they operate in traffic with personal vehicles and trucks.
The tax would also fund a dramatic expansion of the county’s existing bus offerings, such as local and commuter routes.
A 30-year, half-cent transit sales tax would fund five high-capacity transit routes, Bosman said.
Both would dramatically increase transit availability in the county, with “annual service hours” jumping from 272,000 per year to 1.1 million in the former scenario and 572,000 in the latter. It would also mean that more than half of low-income households, those without a car, people over the age of 65 and minorities would be within walking distance of transit.
Bosman suggested that trains would be prohibitively expensive, costing about $200 million to $400 million per mile, 10 times the cost of bus rapid transit.
“We want you to know because that is absolutely going to be a community talking point — what about rail?” he said. “We looked at it, it’s very expensive, it would take a very large piece of whatever funding we were able to provide.”
Cupid said all options are on the table. But commissioners offered a few hints as to their preferences — and concerns.
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill has been skeptical of transit, citing low ridership of the county’s existing bus service. But she said she would be willing to support placing a referendum on the ballot to give voters a say on the issue.
She suggested putting a transit referendum before voters in 2022 and a transportation referendum later in the decade. Doing so could free up the general SPLOST — which county voters may be asked to renew in 2026, two years before it expires — for typical SPLOST projects, such as parks and libraries.
East Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson said combining transit and transportation referenda might make them an easier sell. She also said she thinks her community could support a 1% tax, but would like to come up with proposals funded by a cent-and-a-half, to show constituents what’s possible and determine what appetite, if any, they may have for a more ambitious initiative.
Whether new bus or rail routes are feasible, however, will depend in large part on whether pandemic-related changes to travel patterns are temporary or permanent, she said.
Richardson and South Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield both said changes need to be made to accommodate a population that is expected to grow from 760,000 to 1 million people within decades.
“Transportation is one of those items that can impact, or have an impact in our district and our county for generations,” Sheffield said. “The modes of transportation obviously will change with the need, but where it gets a little difficult is ... we’re looking to project for the next 20 to 30 years, but we don’t know (whether) those changes are going to come about based on innovation (or) based on the different needs of the community.”
North Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said she was opposed to a new tax above 1%. But she was willing to put more of that penny on the dollar toward mass transit than transportation, as the latter will receive hundreds of millions of dollars through the county’s general SPLOST through 2028.
“That’s just my two cents,” she said.
This is not the first time the Cobb Board of Commissioners has considered bus rapid transit or heard from Kimley-Horn about it. Under Chairman Tim Lee’s administration, the county eyed a proposed $494 million BRT line connecting Kennesaw State University with Midtown Atlanta. Cobb commissioners paid Kimley-Horn $2.3 million to analyze the environmental impact of that line in 2016. That BRT proposal was unveiled in 2012 as a recommendation from the county’s $1.8 million “Northwest Corridor Alternatives Analysis” study led by Croy Engineering. Its original price tag was $1.1 billion. County officials in 2014 announced a lower estimated cost of $494 million, with most of the cost savings due to eliminating several bridges and tunnels initially called for in the project; instead, traffic lights would be adjusted to allow buses to go through intersections unimpeded. The project was eventually dropped by Lee due to a lack of public support.
