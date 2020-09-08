Cobb County’s governing board narrowly rejected a proposal Tuesday that would have allocated more than $2 million in federal aid to county residents who have fallen behind on their rent during the pandemic.
Moments later, the board approved a similar proposal, infuriating those who had crafted the original.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, the board’s lone Democrat, sponsored the original. On Tuesday, she accused a colleague on the Board of Commissioners of being “underhanded” for drafting the alternative that was ultimately approved.
“I don’t understand the logic,” Shari Martin, president and chief executive officer of the Cobb Community Foundation, said after the vote, wiping away tears. “It seemed that Commissioner Cupid had addressed all of the issues that were presented.”
Evictions are expected to skyrocket when a federal order protecting renters expires at the end of the year. The board has already approved two programs aimed at keeping county residents in their homes: one providing $1.5 million to those renting apartments, and another to homeowners who have missed mortgage payments due to the coronavirus.
But county commissioners have acknowledged existing programs fail to protect other county renters, such as those living in single family homes.
Cupid’s original proposal would have offered county residents impacted by the coronavirus up to $4,800 to make up overdue rent.
Three county nonprofits had been selected to administer the aid: the Sweetwater Foundation, the Center for Family Resources and MUST Ministries.
On Friday, east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said he had a number of issues with Cupid’s proposal, some of which she addressed in revisions made before Tuesday’s meeting.
Ott said Tuesday he could not support the measure, however, because it did not require that applicants pay a portion of their overdue rent. Nor did it provide a mechanism to prevent applicants from getting more money than they need by seeking help from more than one of the nonprofits, he said.
Cupid and nonprofit representatives said they had agreed to such a mechanism: a shared spreadsheet in which they would log each of the applicants. The nonprofits would cross-reference every new applicant to those in the spreadsheet to make sure they weren’t helping the same person twice.
Nevertheless, north Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said she would prefer there were one service provider rather than three, citing “accountability.”
And west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill questioned the motive of the proposal.
"What is the intent of this MOU?" Gambrill asked. "Is it to provide rent relief as stated in the agenda or another program to assist renters who are facing eviction?"
The only member of the board to support Cupid’s proposal was Chair Mike Boyce, a Republican whom Cupid will try to unseat in the November election.
Boyce commended Cupid for her work in trying to accommodate the concerns Ott voiced Friday.
“I’m going to support it because the need is there,” Boyce said. “We need to get beyond the talking and need to get into the walking, which is to start helping these people stay in their homes under very trying circumstances.”
Cupid's proposal failed 3-2, but Ott immediately put forward an alternative: a proposal drafted by Gambrill and HomeFree USA, the organization tapped to administer her mortgage assistance program.
Gambrill's proposal details a $1.9 million program that would make up to $4,800 available to any Cobb resident whose income has dropped at least 20% due to the coronavirus who is renting a single-family home, condo, attached home or apartment. Recipients would have to prove they do not have more than three times their monthly rent in the bank and earn less than $69,439 annually or $94,672 if filing jointly.
Boyce, citing the need to get rental assistance to families as quickly as possible, said he would support the program, and it passed 4-1, with Cupid in opposition.
“I have never seen in my eight years (on the board), nor would I ever do, something as underhanded — to see somebody work on something and simultaneously bring something to be considered at that same moment,” Cupid said, looking at Gambrill.
Representatives of county nonprofits slammed the board’s vote.
“It’s almost as if you are a longstanding Cobb County nonprofit, that is a negative, as opposed to a positive," said Martin, who helped draft Cupid’s proposal.
“We're physically located here and we have experience,” said Melanie Kagan, CEO of the Center for Family Resources. “It’s just a large undertaking for one entity, especially one that is actually not familiar with the county,” she added, referring to HomeFree, which is headquartered in Baltimore.
