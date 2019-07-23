MARIETTA -- A split vote Tuesday night led to the setting of the county’s 2019 millage rates and its fiscal 2020 budget.
In the first item, commissioners by a vote of 3-2 approved a measure maintaining the county’s millage, including the current general fund millage of 8.46 mills. Though the rates will not increase, some property owners may pay higher taxes due to the increased county tax digest.
Voting against the millage setting were Commissioners Keli Gambrill and Bob Ott, who did not speak prior to their votes on the millage rates. The two went on to be the in the minority of the 3-2 approval of Chairman Mike Boyce’s proposed fiscal 2020 budget with a general fund at $475.7 million — an increase of about 4.7% or $21.5 million more than fiscal 2019. The general fund serves as the primary operating fund of the county.
“We all remember the ‘$30 million deficit,’” Gambrill said, referring to the previous year’s argument that led commissioners to approve by a 3-2 vote a 1.7-mill increase, from 6.76 to 8.46 mills. Gambrill now serves as the District 1 commissioner, succeeding Bob Weatherford who was voted out last year in a runoff against Gambrill a day before being the swing vote in favor of the budget.
Gambrill went on to say she could not support the budget because “that ($30 million) has been repaid.” She also questioned funding the nonprofit Cobb Travel & Tourism while cutting funding to other county nonprofits, as well as a number of budgetary line items labeled as “contingency” spending.
Ott, meanwhile, said Boyce’s budget, which included a 7% percent pay increase for sworn public safety personnel, would make the possible future implementation of a step and grade system too expensive for the county. Such a pay system would group employees with equal years of service within a grade into pay classes, creating a system where such employees could accurately determine both current and future wages.
Ott went on to cite the county’s shortfall in pension funding and an over-reliance on Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds to cover road projects under the Cobb Department of Transportation as the other reasons for his opposition.
Boyce has proposed a November 2020 vote to renew the county’s 1% SPLOST.
A possible failure of such a vote, Ott said, would be a “devastating blow” to the Cobb DOT and its needed road paving projects.
Speaking after all four commissioners weighed in on the budget, with JoAnn Birrell and Lisa Cupid voicing their support of Boyce’s measure, the chairman defended his proposal, telling those in the audience that the funding plan keeps all county services open.
“If you want a 3-star county, we’ll give you a 3-star budget. Just tell me what you want me to close,” Boyce said.
See Thursday’s edition of the MDJ for further coverage.
