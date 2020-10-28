A controversial sex shop in east Cobb had its business license permanently revoked by the county’s governing board early Wednesday, but it will likely remain open pending an appeal of the board’s decision.
In a unanimous vote, the Cobb Board of Commissioners found that Michael Morrison, owner of the Tokyo Valentino on 1290 Johnson Ferry Road, lied when applying for the store’s business license.
Morrison’s attorney, Cary Wiggins, said after the ruling he intends to appeal the board’s decision. Deputy County Attorney Debbie Blair said it was “more than likely” the store would be able to remain open pending the results of that appeal.
In a Sept. 8 letter to Tokyo Valentino announcing the suspension of its license, the manager of the county’s business license division said owner Michael Morrison lied when applying for the store’s license and in statements given to news organizations.
The store’s name, according to its business application license, is “1290 Clothing Co.”
Ellisia Webb, manager of the county’s business license division, said in her letter the east Cobb Tokyo Valentino has never presented itself to the public as “1290 Clothing.”
Webb also faulted Morrison for the description of the store’s wares. According to the application, 1290 Clothing was to sell “Clothing, undergarments, shoes, games, cards & other misc.”
“According to the information you supplied to this office on August 28, 2020, the top three categories of inventory at the store are ‘lotions & lubes,’ ‘toys,’ and ‘smoke products,’” Webb wrote. “But your application’s description of the business did not mention these categories at all.”
