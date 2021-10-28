A new trail could be coming to south Cobb which would expand recreation access in the area and add a direct connection from Austell to the Silver Comet Trail.
Fittingly called the Austell-Powder Springs Trail, the Cobb Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to move ahead with a study of the area to determine project costs.
The trail was named as one of Cobb’s top eight priority trails in a greenways and trails master plan ratified by the county in 2018. It would begin at the Silver Comet Linear Park in Powder Springs on Richard D Sailors Parkway, where there currently stands a playground and snack bar.
From there, the 12-foot-wide multi-use path would cross Marietta Street to the south, before heading around 4 miles to downtown Austell. Along the way, it’ll connect with existing parks like Legion Field and Clarkdale Park.
The trail will be the first ever formal multi-use trail within the Austell city limits, according to Cobb County, and fold into broader plans by the city to redevelop its downtown.
A forthcoming development known as ‘Cincinnati Junction’ in downtown Austell has already started using the trail as a selling point, featuring it in a high-gloss flyer circulated for the retail and brewery space coming to the heart of the city.
The study will be funded with help from the Atlanta Regional Commission and cost $300,000. But construction of the trail itself is a ways off — the study itself won't kick off until early next year, and is expected to be completed in Spring 2023.
