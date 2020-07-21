MARIETTA — A Northside Hospital medical office is closer to being built with a rezoning approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, despite opposition from nearby residents.
On Tuesday, the board unanimously approved rezoning to office and institutional use for a proposed three-story medical office building at 4359 W. Atlanta Road SE near Smyrna. The 4.9-acre property, in the Oakdale community at the intersection of Cumberland Parkway and Atlanta Road, is the site of Oakdale Ace Hardware.
Under the initial proposal, the developer Branch Properties requested an increase in the maximum amount of paving for the site from a required 70% to 74%, but commissioners rejected the request and insisted the building size be reduced from 78,000 to 65,000 square feet. Among other stipulations, final elevations and landscape plans have to be approved by Commissioner Bob Ott, who represents the area the property is in.
Alette Stache, one of the residents of an adjacent neighborhood and a spokeswoman for Residents for Responsible Development, said neighbors collected 417 signatures on a petition against the project, and over 80 sent commissioners letters with concerns about the building. She argued that a medical office would not fit with the residential areas around it, it would add traffic to the neighborhood, and the building would be too big for the site.
“Where this community stands is that Northside is welcome as a tenant, but not this development and not as it is presented today,” she said.
A Change.org petition against the medical facility rezoning had gained over 800 signatures by Tuesday afternoon.
Ott said that 16 years ago, the rezoning for the West Village neighborhood was intended to revitalize the area and would include residential and commercial development.
“From the beginning the project has never planned on being purely residential,” he said.
Kevin Moore, the attorney representing Branch, said the proposed medical office is consistent with the county’s land use plan, pointing to Wellstar offices across the street. He also said the developers plan to have “extensive” landscaping in the area and give neighbors opportunities for input.
“All of us have gone to see a doctor. It is absolutely ideal for this location,” he said.
In June, commissioners had postponed the final vote on the project after it had received public opposition from neighboring residents at the county’s planning commission meeting.
Also at the meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a rezoning for NGI acquisitions to build a five-story, mixed-use building with 321 apartments and 23 two-story townhomes on 4.3 acres just south of the intersection of Interstates 75 and 285.
And in a split vote, commissioners rejected a rezoning for a convenience store at 1972 Atlanta Road. The vote was 2-3, with Commissioners Lisa Cupid and Keli Gambrill and Chairman Mike Boyce voting no.
