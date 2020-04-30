Cobb Commissioners floated potential uses for $132 million in federal money the county received last week at a special called meeting Thursday morning.
Representatives from Holland & Knight, a lobbying firm the county hired in April to help it spend the money and tap other potential funding sources related to the coronavirus, joined the call to answer commissioners’ questions.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the money can only be spent to cover expenditures related to the coronavirus that have been incurred after March 1.
Rich Gold, the head of Holland & Knight’s public policy group, told commissioners the firm has a team of 15 assisting Cobb staff in parsing what exactly that means.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid suggested the money could be used for housing support for people who are struggling due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus. Since mid-March, the state Department of Labor has received almost 1.4 million claims for unemployment benefits, the department announced Thursday morning.
“We’ve heard of demand for rental stabilization, then mortgage support ... (and) even assisting people with staying in a hotel for a perhaps more extended stay,” Cupid said.
“The (federal) guidance is really loose, so it’s really up to the county to decide how much you want to put towards these programs (while) also knowing that Congress is working towards securing more funds,” said Holland’s Jennifer Busby. “And rental assistance and mortgage moratoriums are being floated as — at least from the Democratic side --priorities for the next (stimulus) package.”
Commissioners Keli Gambrill and Bob Ott, of west and east Cobb, respectively, said they would like to see the money go toward small businesses to help them keep employees on the payroll.
“The reason that we have some of the homeless issues, the reason we have some of the food issues is because people don’t have their jobs,” Ott said. “So to me, money that we can put towards getting these small businesses back up and running, getting these people back working and making an income will go a long way towards helping some of these food issues and some of these housing issues.”
Gambrill agreed, saying she supported Ott’s suggestion of helping people “get back to work and be self-sufficient.”
Gold said he expects Congress to pass at least two additional stimulus bills in the coming months, citing the inadequacy of the CARES Act and the additional $450 passed last week, part of which will go toward the CARES Act’s Paycheck Protection Program.
The PPP made loans of up to $10 million available to small businesses so long as they kept employees on the payroll. It was an attempt at keeping people employed even as government-imposed shutdowns forced some businesses to close or battered the revenue at others.
The PPP ran out of its initial $349 billion within two weeks, and Gold said the additional $310 billion it got from last week’s bill, which he referred to as “CARES Act 1.5,” will last “at best 10 to 14 days.”
Potential future stimulus packages, he said, would replenish money in the CARES Act’s other pots and seek to juice the American economy in a more traditional way, in the mold of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, which included infrastructure funding and tax credits for businesses.
Chairman Mike Boyce said there is no timetable as to deciding exactly how the board wants to spend the money and whether such expenditures are permissible. But he expects spending decisions regarding the aid to happen on a rolling basis, rather than all at once.
Earlier in the week, the commission discussed allocating $1 million of the money to county nonprofits for the purchase of food. Nonprofits have said there has been a surge in demand at the food pantries they run since March, as people are put out of work by the virus.
Boyce said Thursday he is still waiting for commissioner feedback regarding the proposal and that a time for a meeting to discuss it has not been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.