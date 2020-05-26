Surveillance cameras at county libraries. New synthetic fields at county athletic fields. A new firing range for the police. And smooth roads. Miles upon miles of smooth roads.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday the list of projects to be funded by a new special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, which is projected to collect about $750 million over six years.
County residents will be asked to approve the tax in a referendum in November. If it succeeds, the tax will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022 — the day after the current SPLOST expires — and collect one penny on every dollar spent in the county until 2028.
County Chairman Mike Boyce has repeatedly said this SPLOST cycle would focus heavily on improving Cobb roads.
At a SPLOST town hall in March, he said the county has been under-funding road maintenance for the last 15 years, and that has resulted in failing roads that — absent a tax hike — must be addressed with SPLOST dollars.
An earlier county estimate had the tax collecting $810 million over six years. But that figure has since been revised downward to $750 million, according to county spokesman Ross Cavitt.
That money will be split between the county and its six cities, with the county expected to receive more than $550 million before the tax expires.
Almost half of the haul from the 2022 SPLOST would be dedicated to transportation projects. Two-thirds of that — or some $213 million — would go toward road repaving.
More than 10%, or $82 million, is earmarked for public safety projects, such as a new firing range ($17 million) and radio system upgrades ($16 million).
Parks and libraries would get about $28 million, as would facilities and technology upgrades.
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill was the only commissioner to raise an issue with the list during two meetings of the board Tuesday.
At an agenda work session, Gambrill questioned the lack of support for the sheriff’s office, which would only get $4 million for “exterior renovations” and $6 million for an access control system for the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. The police and fire departments, meanwhile, would receive a combined $52 million should voters approve the tax.
According to Gambrill, the sheriff has said his office would need almost $30 million for jail maintenance alone in the coming years.
Boyce said the fact the sheriff’s office would not receive that money through SPLOST did not mean it would be neglected.
“We have other funding means to address his issues,” Boyce said of the sheriff.
Gambrill also questioned the collection of $1 million for a veterans memorial commissioners approved last year.
“We were told this would be constructed by November of 2020,” she said, adding that the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation had committed to raising the estimated $3.5 million needed to complete the project.
Before commissioners approved the list, one Smyrna resident criticized the board for the lack of public input.
In February, days after the county released a draft list of projects, Boyce announced a series of town halls at which attendees could provide feedback or make suggestions. But the majority of those meetings were canceled due to the coronavirus.
“I support the SPLOST renewal but I’m very concerned about the lack of public input in putting together the project list, which potentially divides up hundreds of millions of dollars over the next several years,” the Smyrna man said. “While I understand that the in-person meetings were not possible due to the health crisis, I request that the Board of Commissioners consider online surveys or open houses before finalizing the list.”
