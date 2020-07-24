The Cobb Board of Commissioners will consider paying $7.5 million to buy the Mansour Conference Center on Tuesday, according to the county.
If commissioners agree to purchase the property at 995 Roswell Street from The Center for Family Resources, the county government will turn the facility into its elections and registration department, which is currently on Whitlock Avenue, according to the county spokesman Ross Cavitt.
On Wednesday, Melanie Kagan, Center for Family Resources CEO, announced the building would close at the end of the month.
“Over the past 15 years, this vision has been realized by hosting countless community events and housing numerous nonprofit partner agencies, including our longest standing tenants, Disabled American Veterans, Sheltering Arms, the CFR and United Way of Greater Atlanta,” Kagan said in a news release.
Kagan declined to share the buyer's name Wednesday, saying they had asked "to not be named just yet."
The Center for Family Resources will stay in the building through the end of October, she added, and has not yet found a new headquarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.