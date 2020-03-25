Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce was “very gracious” in soliciting feedback from his colleagues on the county’s governing board before declaring a state of emergency, south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid told the MDJ Wednesday. After all, it was his choice to make; according to county code, the chairman can declare an emergency unilaterally.
Nevertheless, Boyce’s declaration was not without issues, according to county commissioners. While the declaration was, among other things, an attempt to impress on county residents the importance of social distancing in slowing the spread of the coronavirus — something it may well accomplish, they said — it had flaws that were not addressed before being signed by the chairman.
The declaration came hours after the commissioners heard from an infectious disease expert at Wellstar Health System and Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
Memark stressed that testing county residents for the coronavirus is, at this point, not a solution in our war against it. A lack of testing kits means hospitals simply cannot meet people’s demand for tests, and a makeshift testing site at Jim Miller Park — created to supplement county healthcare facilities — is giving fewer than 30 tests per day, she said, adding that tests take up to seven days to process.
Cobb County has fewer than 50 ventilators, she continued — a potentially insufficient amount.
The county also has about 6,000 nursing home beds. Infections at nursing homes have been of particular concern to public health officials, as the elderly have made up the majority of people who have died from the coronavirus, according to the most recent numbers from the state.
“It only takes a little bit, an outbreak here and there, to overwhelm our health care system,” Memark told commissioners, adding that cases have been confirmed in three county day cares, four county nursing homes and “multiple” schools.
Among the declaration’s provisions was the requirement that residents “shelter in place,” something other municipalities in the United States have also done.
“The document says to shelter-in-place consistent with the Declaration, yet no where in the Declaration does it contain provisions on how to shelter-in-place,” Cupid wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night. “This term is used ambiguously and needs to be defined.”
A county webpage dedicated to COVID-19 provides a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which defines “shelter in place.”
“That definition is rather broad, in this emergency it can be simply summarized by saying; ‘stay at home.’” the county’s website reads.
Boyce said the declaration included the term because it was already being widely used in the United States.
“It’s part of our terminology, and we want to use common terms so that people are reading from the same sheet of music, or dictionary in this case,” he said.
Commissioners have noted that the provision lacks “teeth,” however.
Yet Boyce warned that people ignore the order at their peril.
“I’ll tell you who’s going to ‘square it,’” he said when asked to reconcile the requirement that people shelter in place with the lack of an enforcement mechanism. “The virus now is on the offense, they have the advantage. And if you don’t shelter in place ... the virus will decide who’s going to shelter in place. Trust me. Because right now we don’t know the extent of the spread of the virus.”
Cupid added that the county didn’t necessarily have to sacrifice its economy for residents’ health.
“I believe a shelter-in-place policy could have made exceptions that recognize the essential nature of certain businesses,” she wrote. “It also could have allowed operation of certain business that have limited person-to-person contact. Recognizably, not all business would remain open under such a policy.”
Cupid did note that Boyce incorporated feedback regarding the list of businesses considered “essential,” to which some of the declaration’s restrictions do not apply.
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill took exception to a provision that stipulates “the chairman hereby authorizes the provision of welfare benefits ... to meet COVID-19-related necessary expenses” for people who can’t meet those needs otherwise so long as matching federal or state funds are available.
Gambrill said such support is under the purview of the federal, not county, government, and that such measures could cost more than the county could afford. She was also concerned with the lack of qualifications in the provision.
Boyce said the provision was only in there to allow him to accept money for such benefits should the state or federal government offer it.
“It doesn’t mean we’re tapping into the county fund balance, it has nothing to do with that,” he said.
Commissioners had a 3 p.m. deadline to send their feedback and did not see the final draft before Boyce signed it.
East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott suggested some cosmetic changes, such as clarifying that the state had declared a “public health” state of emergency.
Other suggestions were more substantive.
He agreed with removal from the draft declaration of language implementing a voluntary curfew. Nonessential businesses will now have to close by 9 p.m. and Ott requested language that would allow employees to work past 9 p.m. to restock or clean their stores.
Another recommendation was not included in the final draft.
The declaration authorizes the county manager to “suspend any law, code provision or regulation” if “strict compliance ... would in any way prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency.”
His suggestion, that the county manager record with the county clerk the reason for and duration of any such order was not implemented.
Boyce said the request was unreasonable.
“That’s just something that the system is not capable of handling ... given the staff that we have,” he said.
Nevertheless, Ott was okay with the final product.
“I think there are things in there that need to be addressed,” Ott said Wednesday. “I think the important thing is that — we needed to kind of protect some of the businesses and we need to clarify to people that the intent was to slow down the spread of the virus,” something Ott thinks the county accomplished with the declaration.
Cupid noted in her interview with the MDJ that Boyce had referred to the declaration as a “living document” that could change should the need arise. She said county residents should communicate with their commissioners to let them know if something needs to be amended.
Boyce affirmed this Wednesday.
“Any plan is only good if you put it into place,” he said. “And as soon as you put it into place, then things change because you put it up against real-world reality. ... I asked (Cupid) to give it five or six days to see what comes back from public comment, and then we’ll make adjustments.”
