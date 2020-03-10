MARIETTA — Pressed to endorse bills taking aim at the Sterigenics plant near Smyrna, Cobb commissioners demurred Tuesday morning, saying they hadn’t had enough time to read them.
Cobb legislators have introduced a suite of bills and resolutions that would subject Sterigenics to further permitting and testing requirements. South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid said it was imperative her colleagues signaled their support for the bills. Thursday is Crossover Day at the state Capitol, which effectively means the end of bills that fail to advance from one chamber to the other.
A resolution supporting the bills wasn’t on the commissioners’ agenda going into Tuesday’s meeting. As such, adding it required support from four of the five commissioners.
The board took three separate votes that would have added resolutions supporting House Bills 927 and 938 and House Resolution 895 to the agenda. The first two failed 4-1, with Cupid the lone supporter. H.R. 895 failed 3-2 with Commissioners Keli Gambrill and Bob Ott in opposition of placing it on the agenda.
“We received citizen requests for us to support measures in the state Legislature regarding (ethylene oxide),” Cupid said, referencing the chemical and known carcinogen Sterigenics uses to sterilize medical equipment. She, in turn, reached out to the city of Covington, which has its own sterilization plant that utilizes ethylene oxide and which recently passed a resolution supporting the bills. She was given the resolution Monday.
“I know when we do things short notice it’s good to have a template,” she explained. “I don’t want it to seem like this is something I just came up with out of thin air. These are requests our citizens have … and it is not atypical for the board to move forward a resolution in short notice in response to matters at the state or during session.”
Ott suggested that Cupid was acting hypocritically by urging commissioners to support something on such short notice, and told her she “can’t have it both ways.”
“I have sat here 30 minutes at a time, many times, listening to how we should be given ample time,” he said. “This is not a new bill and so if this was as important as you say it is … it could have been brought weeks ago.”
One person who spoke during public comment took the board to task for their no-show at a meeting of the Cobb Legislative Delegation, which met in Atlanta on Monday to discuss the new coronavirus and ethylene oxide.
“To say that I’m frustrated with you guys is an understatement,” said Tony Adams. “The legislators from Cobb County are asking what you need … and you’ve given them nothing.”
Ott said the commissioners haven’t done nothing.
“I take exception to the fact that certain individuals are trying to make it sound like the county doesn’t care,” Ott said. “I know myself and a lot of folks in Smyrna and everyone else has spent a lot of time and effort dealing with this situation, dealing with Sterigenics, dealing with the public and dealing with the state, the governor, the EPD, the representatives, and so I take great exception to the accusations implying that this board is not concerned about the community.”
