MARIETTA — As Chief Probate Court Judge Kelli Wolk told Cobb commissioners Monday, Cobb is experiencing a historic spike in applications for firearms carry licenses. And her office can barely keep up.
Wolk set about petitioning the Board of Commissioners Monday for eight new positions within the Probate Court to catch up with the avalanche of applications, half of which will be exclusively in the licensing division.
From the day the COVID-19 pandemic began until the end of 2020, the county has received over 15,800 applications for either new or renewed carry licenses. That makes for a 160% increase over 2019, Wolk wrote in the agenda item.
Also at play is House Bill 218, making its way through the state legislature and already approved by the Georgia State House. The bill would require all probate courts to process firearms carry applications on a first-come, first-served basis for at least seven hours a day, which Wolk said will likely only add to her office’s caseload.
“We pay for it now,” Wolk said, “or we pay for it when we get sued.”
The bill also includes a provision stating it becomes effective from the moment Gov. Brian Kemp’s pen touches the paper, which Wolk believed could be as soon as this week.
Some commissioners were not easily swayed. Wolk asked for part of the funding for the positions to come out of the county’s fund balance—leftover budget money. A similar request from District Attorney Flynn Broady was rejected earlier this month on the grounds that using one-time money for a recurring cost was irresponsible. And Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in light of that, she had serious reservations about granting Wolk’s request.
“I'm feeling very uncomfortable about this request and how we've moderated other requests when they've been able to justify the need,” Cupid said.
Commissioner Jerica Richardson similarly asked whether prioritizing gun licenses over persons in custody was justifiable.
“In [Broady’s request], the long lines are people waiting in jail cells. And that has—that’s even worse, because these are individuals who may or may not be actually guilty of whatever it is they're in jail for,” Richardson said.
Unlike Broady’s ask, however, the item was not rejected outright, though Cupid said she would be raising more questions at the commissioners’ regular meeting Tuesday.
The board also discussed the nearly $2 million the county will spend for security and transportation costs during the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. Commissioner JoAnn Birrell was the most vocal critic of the expenditure, asking why Cobb has been tasked with providing security for locations like the Galleria and the Performing Arts Center, which will host satellite events for the multi-day Midsummer Classic.
“My understanding was going by our (memorandum of understanding) with the Braves, but this is an MLB event,” Birrell said. “So why are we—if MLB is renting or paying the Galleria to host an event, or CPAC to host an event, why aren’t they paying our police to man traffic and security?”
Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox said while he agreed with Birrell’s point, the county couldn’t take a chance on skimping on security.
“If it’s a success, it’s a great success. If it’s a failure, it’s a Cobb County failure, it’s a Cobb County public safety failure. And if we have a tragedy, then it gets even worse,” Cox said.
Commissioners and Finance Director William Volckmann agreed to add a provision allowing the county to continue to negotiate for payment or seek reimbursements for public safety costs.
Meanwhile, at the very moment commissioners were discussing the issue, Kennesaw State University economist J.C. Bradbury, who serves on the Development Authority of Cobb County, took to Twitter to question whether Cobb owes a dime for the event.
“Cobb does not *have* to do anything. Liberty Media can take some of that $300 million the county gave it to build them a stadium to cover the $2 million it wants to host an All-Star Game,” Bradbury wrote in response to last week’s MDJ article on the game.
“You know, for a facility that was supposed to be generating such huge returns ("grand slam home run!"), it's odd that it keeps having to draw on the treasury rather than adding to it.”
