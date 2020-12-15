The area around the Atlanta Braves stadium is about to get more crowded.
Cobb commissioners Monday unanimously approved a developer’s request to build three towers beside the stadium: a 19-story, 700-unit apartment tower; a 22-story, 300-unit hotel; and an 18-story, 400,000 square-foot office tower. The development would also include 16,500 square feet of ground-level retail.
According to the site plans, the office tower would be built between an existing office tower at 1100 Circle 75 Parkway and the regional headquarters of the Boy Scouts of America. The apartments and hotel would be built on the undeveloped land between 900 and 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, while an existing building at 1000 Circle 75 would be demolished.
Cobb Planning Commissioner Tony Waybright, whose district includes the stadium, said the development was a “great example of how you can reinvigorate and bring life around old, large office buildings that were really designed more for a suburban landscape.”
Construction could be complete by 2026, according to documents filed with the state.
