A new mixed-use development with nearly 300 apartments has received the go-ahead to be built next to The Battery Atlanta.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a rezoning for Flournoy Development Group to build 298 units on the north side of Windy Ridge Parkway, east of Cobb Parkway. The building will include a combined 6,000 square feet of office and retail space.
Stipulations include the district commissioner giving final approval of landscape and design plans and allowing the Georgia Native Plant Society access to the property to rescue plants there. Commissioners agreed to reduce the required number of parking spaces from 521 to 510.
East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, who represents the area, said even though the proposal asked for variances from the county, it was an opportunity for the county to gain right-of-way access to widen Windy Ridge Parkway and create a plaza where visitors and residents can gather around events at the Battery and Truist Park. He added this will improve safety for ride-share drivers and passengers.
“It moves some of the ride-sharing from just on the sidewalk to more of a plaza area, which I think is safer and a little bit better for folks doing ride-sharing,” he said.
Ott also noted the existing apartments behind the development are in the city of Smyrna, so developers could seek annexation into city limits if the commissioners rejected the application.
“If that were to happen, the county would possibly not get the right of way for the future road widening. More importantly, the county would have no say on how the property is developed,” he said.
Also at the meeting, commissioners approved a rezoning to allow St. Benedict’s Episcopal Day School to teach 60 fourth graders in a temporary school next to its main campus off Cooper Lake Road near Smyrna.
The school is renting an adjacent 3,000-square-foot building at 4280 Atlanta Road to expand, allowing it to space out students to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
One woman spoke against the rezoning for the school, citing concerns that an office zoning, which commissioners ultimately approved, would encourage other types of uses she said would be inappropriate for the area. She also worried that the new building would mean that the school could increase its maximum enrollment, which is 580. Commissioners called for conditions that specify that the rezoning is only for a school, and that the new facility does not change the enrollment limits.
The proposal also included a traffic plan that involved cutting off access to Atlanta Road and allowing carpool drivers to enter and exit via Cooper Lake Road. Commissioners added another stipulation that if traffic spills out into the road in the first two weeks of school, that school officials will have to give a new carpool plan to the county’s transportation department.
A separate rezoning request was withdrawn without prejudice for three buildings on about 5 acres, which were intended to expand grades 5-8. The buildings would fit about 250 students.
Planning commissioners voted earlier this month to recommend the Board of Commissioners deny St. Benedict’s request. A woman who spoke at the Planning Commission hearing said it would create a traffic nightmare for area residents — a sentiment echoed by planning commissioners.
Commissioners also tabled a rezoning request from Toll Southeast LP Company for 104 single-family houses on 55 acres off Macland Road. Planning commissioners recommended approving the proposal earlier this month. Previously, it was held at the June hearing to allow the company more time to negotiate with area residents.
Another case that was tabled was a rezoning request from Seven Springs Development Co., Inc. for a senior living subdivision. The neighborhood is planned for the north side of Moon Road, west of Florence Road.
(1) comment
Commissioner Ott has proven with his poor final choices at the Marketplace at Terrell Mill that he is the last person who should be making design decisions on mixed use projects. When will the county wide up and leave landscaping and architecture to professionals?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.