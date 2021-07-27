MARIETTA — Cobb County’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year and its 2021 millage rate were approved in a unanimous vote by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
The county’s property tax rate was not raised this year from its 8.46 mills, but a rise in home values spurred by a ballooning real estate market will result in an effective tax increase for many homeowners.
Both measures were approved in a 4-0 vote, with west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill absent.
All told, the general fund budget comes to $496.6 million, a 4.8% increase over the 2020 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.