Cobb Commissioners voted 4-0 Tuesday night to approve the county's fiscal year 2022 budget, which will take effect October 1, and the 2021 millage rate.

MARIETTA — Cobb County’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year and its 2021 millage rate were approved in a unanimous vote by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.

The county’s property tax rate was not raised this year from its 8.46 mills, but a rise in home values spurred by a ballooning real estate market will result in an effective tax increase for many homeowners.

Both measures were approved in a 4-0 vote, with west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill absent. 

All told, the general fund budget comes to $496.6 million, a 4.8% increase over the 2020 budget. 

