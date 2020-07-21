Cobb commissioners approved the distribution of millions in federal aid to county businesses and homeowners reeling from effects of the coronavirus in a series of votes Tuesday night.
In late April, the federal government gave Cobb more than $132 million to mitigate damage wrought by the coronavirus. The county's Board of Commissioners has since distributed much of that money, and the single biggest expenditure was a $50 million, county-level version of the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, which effectively gifted money to companies on the condition they continue to pay their employees.
In a unanimous vote, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved a list of 409 businesses that will receive some of that money.
SelectCobb, the economic development arm of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, was tapped to administer the program. Dana Johnson, who heads SelectCobb, told commissioners Tuesday that a majority of the 409 businesses were woman- and minority-owned, and 400 of them had 10 employees or fewer.
SelectCobb still has a lot of money to spend, however.
The payout to the 409 businesses will total about $7.5 million. Johnson said 72% of businesses that applied for the money had already received a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government, disqualifying them.
So, in a second vote Tuesday, commissioners amended the program to allow more businesses to qualify.
Cobb businesses that have received a PPP loan can now qualify for a piece of the $50 million. Additionally, businesses can now count independent contractors as employees, making them eligible for more aid than they might have received otherwise.
Commissioners approved the measure 4-1, with west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill in opposition.
Finally, in another 4-1 vote, commissioners approved $5.7 million in CARES Act money to help county homeowners who are struggling to make mortgage payments due to the coronavirus.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid was the sole opposition vote.
Homeowners who apply for a slice of the money will have to prove they lost a job or 20% of their income due to the coronavirus. Applications will be reviewed by homeownership advisors certified by nonprofit HomeFree-USA.
Those who lost a job, fallen behind on their mortgage payments and since returned to work will be eligible for a one-time payment of up to $4,800.
Those who are still unemployed or underemployed will be eligible for up to three months worth of mortgage payment assistance (not to exceed $4,800) as well as counseling.
