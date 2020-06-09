Cobb Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution condemning racism Tuesday, becoming the fourth governing body in the county to do so.
Smyrna, Acworth and Kennesaw have each passed similar resolutions in the past week and a half in response to nationwide protests sparked by the death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer May 25.
At a June 2 forum convened by south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, said that passage of such resolutions was one of four "easy, tangible steps" local governments could immediately take to address some of the protesters' grievances.
He may have been too optimistic.
Cupid, the only Democrat and African American on the Board of Commissioners, criticized her colleague Keli Gambrill Monday over revisions Gambrill had made to a draft of the resolution.
A passage listing county police department programs such as the Police Athletic League was inappropriate, Cupid said, as highlighting the police department "undermine(d) the broad impact of racism in every facet of life.”
Commissioners Bob Ott and JoAnn Birrell said Monday they supported Gambrill's revised resolution. Cupid said she would vote against it.
"I think it will be a very strong statement to see that the only African American on this board, probably at least the best subject matter expert on this floor to speak to the impacts of racism, is not in support of it," she said Monday.
But late Monday evening, commissioners seemed to reach an agreement. Cupid, who is running for county chair this year, sent an email to those who had attended her forum, writing that “citizen communication to commissioners have resulted in us now having a resolution that has better likelihood of passing unanimously.”
The version of the resolution shared Monday night and ultimately passed by commissioners is almost identical to the original draft resolution, released last Thursday. It makes no reference to police department programs such as PAL. It amended a passage that stated racism “could no longer be tolerated” to read that it “cannot be tolerated.” It also amended a line that stated commissioners would commit to “fighting for racial and economic justice, gender equality, and human and civil rights” to read that they would commit instead to “providing an environment that supports civil rights.”
Commissioners approved that version of the resolution Tuesday with little discussion -- until the very end of the meeting.
"It is unbelievable to me that over a week was spent haggling over the language of a resolution on racism," Ott said. "Every member of this board supports removing racism from our community. It should have only taken 5 minutes to write the resolution and the remainder of the time spent on deciding how to address the issue. People want to see actions and not words.
"I am concerned that this past week’s wasted opportunity will cause more harm that good," he continued. "If this board can’t agree immediately on the language of a resolution, I fear that it will take far too long to take the steps forward."
And Birrell, the commission's public safety liaison, said that she would commit to expanding and improving police department programs aimed at improving community relations.
"We all deserve to be treated equally, with mutual respect and love for one another," she said, becoming emotional. "So I ask you, when you recite the Pledge of Allegiance, to really think about these words and mean what they say: 'One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.'"
