MARIETTA — The Cobb Board of Commissioners is set to vote on the first upgrades included in $3 million worth of improvements to Cobb County International Airport - McCollum Field.
There are various needs at the airport for the county to address, wrote Drew Raessler, Cobb's transportation director, in a memo to county Manager Jackie McMorris.
The first round of improvements includes new runway lights and signs, which Raessler said have been in place since 2008; new communication and navigation equipment at the airport's air traffic control tower; removal of overgrown trees obstructing the runway, and an updated land survey of the airport.
According to the county, the survey will begin sometime this summer, while the tree removal, runway lights, signage and control tower upgrades are anticipated to begin next spring.
Engineering firm Crawford, Murphy & Tilly will plan and oversee the improvements after the commission awarded the $3 million contract to the company last September.
The county plans to recoup the cost of the upgrades through a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA received funds for airport improvements across the U.S. through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in November 2021.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill asked Raessler to provide updates to commissioners as the $3 million is spent.
"Because I know it's also then going to be eligible for reimbursement," Gambrill said.
In other business, before commissioners meet for their regular meeting Tuesday night, they are scheduled to receive two presentations — one from Atlanta Regional Commission CEO Anna Roach, and another from United Way of Greater Atlanta and Chrysalis Lab. The presentations will take place at the commission's 1:30 p.m. work session.
Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said Roach is visiting different counties in the Atlanta area to update them on ARC's activities, while the second presentation will deal with the state of diversity, equity and inclusion in Cobb.
A DEI report from the United Way of Greater Atlanta and Chrysalis Lab was published in March.
The report found Cobb is relatively prosperous compared to the rest of Georgia, though there are still distinct challenges facing different parts of the county.
For example, graduation rates at different high schools, like Lassiter (97.4%) and South Cobb (76.2%), vary greatly, and life expectancy varies significantly in different parts of Cobb.
The report also identified growing political polarization among both county residents and the commission's members.
The commission meets for its work session at 1:30 p.m. in the commission room on the second floor of the government center at 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta, and again for its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the same room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.