Cobb County reported its hotel/motel tax collected $17.6 million in the last fiscal year — $2.4 million more than expected.
On Tuesday, the Cobb Board of Commissioners will consider transferring that additional cash to the general fund and pay down bonds debt for SunTrust Park stadium and the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
In a report to commissioners, Cobb finance director Bill Volckmann said the total amount in hotel and motel taxes available to be transferred to the stadium bonds increased by around $828,000 to just over $3 million. Last year's budget included a transfer of $2.2 million, Volckmann’s report stated.
Cobb levies an 8% lodging tax that hoteliers charge their customers. The money is used promote travel and tourism and to repay the bonds issued to finance both the Atlanta Braves stadium and the Performing Arts Centre in Cumberland.
In 2013 the authority issued $368 million of 30-year revenue bonds for the stadium, of which $92 million is being paid by the Braves.
The performing arts centre cost $145 million to build, for which $57 million in 25-year bonds were issued.
