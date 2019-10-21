A Powder Springs mother gunned down in her home by the father of her child will be the subject of a new cable show.
“Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin” is slated to cover the case of Danielle Marshall at 10 p.m. Tuesday on the Investigation Discovery cable channel.
Marshall was found murdered in her home on Palomino Drive near Macedonia Road in 2013. Her nine-month-old baby was in the home at the time of her death.
Her ex-boyfriend, Maurice Gibson, called police that night, telling them she was not answering the door but he could hear their 9-month-old daughter crying inside.
Powder Springs investigators named Gibson the primary suspect, but the case eventually went cold.
The Cobb District Attorney’s Cold Case Unit finally found the break they needed while viewing a history of domestic violence reports between the couple. About two weeks before Marshall’s death, Gibson reported to police someone had shot at his car while he was driving to his parents’ home.
Investigators determined the bullet retrieved from his vehicle was shot from the same gun later used to kill Marshall.
Another break came when investigator Nick O'Conor of the DA's office looked into Gibson’s phone records.
He found that Gibson had dialed a common number on both the night he claimed his vehicle was shot at and on the night Marshall was killed. An interview with the person that number belonged to revealed that Gibson had gone to Marshall’s home with that person earlier on the night of her murder and left before returning and calling 911.
Gibson’s trial was dramatic. At one point, he slapped one of his own defense attorneys across the face inside Cobb Superior Court Judge Lark Ingram’s courtroom, according to the Cobb DA’s office.
Gibson was sentenced to life without parole on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false report of a crime and making false statements, cruelty to children, perjury and solicitation to have a key witness murdered.
Investigator O'Conor and Deputy Chief ADA Jesse Evans, who prosecuted Gibson in 2018, were interviewed for the episode.
In the six-episode series, “The View” co-host and ABC News Senior Legal Correspondent Sunny Hostin will examine some of the nation’s “most perplexing” homicide cases, according to IMDB.com.
According to the DA’s office, Hostin will also promote the show on “Dr. Oz” Tuesday afternoon which airs locally on CBS46 at 3 p.m.
