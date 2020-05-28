EAST COBB — On Thursday, Pope High School graduate Alexander Tabidze visited the school he'd rarely seen in person for the last two months of his high school career to pick up his diploma, honor cords, yearbook and other items.
Searching for the name of his homeroom teacher, the masked Tabidze entered the cafeteria and made his way through the path created by two long lines of lunch tables manned by teachers, counselors and others. Once he'd found his place, he was handed an envelope containing his diploma and unofficial transcript and given muffled words of affirmation and congratulations from the teachers who spoke to and smiled at him through their masks.
He said the school year's end, with cancellations of many senior events and other social opportunities has been upsetting, but there's simply nothing anyone could have done to predict COVID-19's effects on the world.
"I feel bad for the people affected by the virus," Tabidze said, then turning to the subject of school closures, shelter-in-place orders, event cancellations and mask wearing. "It's a small sacrifice that we have to do for people all over the world — make sure they stay healthy."
Pope High School was the first of five high schools' scheduled diploma pickups on Thursday. Pickups at Wheeler, Allatoona, McEachern and Hillgrove followed later in the day.
After picking up their diplomas, the Pope students walked the halls, floors marked with arrows and lines spaced 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing standards, to retrieve yearbooks and other items. Some lingered slightly to get a chance to sign them or just to catch up with their friends.
The MDJ met with graduating seniors Evelyn Armstrong and Natalyn Smith as they paged through a newly received yearbook.
The two students said it was particularly strange for them to return to Pope, as they'd been attending dual enrollment courses at college campuses before COVID-19 moved everything online.
Smith said the largest challenge for moving both her high school and Chattahoochee Technical College courses online has been a lack of motivation prompted by work from her own room, and often her own bed.
Armstrong said she hadn't come to Pope High School in person since January or taken classes at the school for the spring semester. She'd instead been taking courses at Savannah College of Art and Design for her final semester.
"Being here now is the weirdest part," she said. "I was going to three different campuses every week ... and most of (my classes) ended before the high school year would have. So I had set my whole year up to have all this free time at the end of the year to just enjoy it. And then right after my classes ended, all this (COVID-19 closures) started up."
Last week, diploma pickups at some schools included parades and celebrations, with students wearing their regalia and holding signs while driving through lines where they'd receive their diplomas. The Cobb School District is also planning on Friday to end diploma pickups at Lassiter and Harrison high schools (both at 7:30 p.m.) with fireworks around 9 p.m.
The parades and celebrations are meant to provide as much celebration of the class of 2020 as possible, as decisions are still being made on how or whether the district will be able to hold in-person graduation ceremonies.
Pope High School Assistant Principal Nancy Zarbnisky said while there wasn't much fanfare at her school on Thursday, seniors participated in an altered senior picnic drive-thru celebration last week. Each senior received a Chick-fil-A sandwich, candy and a drink, and teachers dressed up, made signs and cheered for their seniors.
Zarbnisky said the Thursday diploma pickups were similar to how they would have gone in a normal year, in that after a graduation ceremony that would have taken place in May, students would come to the school and trade in their regalia for their diploma. But, she said, there's no doubt this year has been different in many other ways.
"For social distancing and trying to cover all the needs of our students and making sure that they're all safe, this has taken a little bit more organization," she said. "And I think we're learning the word 'flexibility,' and every day, we're learning how to adjust to the guidelines that are being put out. ... And we're waiting for (the graduation) directive."
The Cobb County School District has not yet announced its decision on how or whether in-person graduation ceremonies will be held, but Tabidze said he still hopes to be able to walk the stage sometime soon.
"There's something about it. When you work so hard in school ... you look forward to walking the stage and shaking your principal's hands and your teachers' hands and in front of your peers getting your diploma," he said, adding that it's still a great feeling to receive his diploma in the low-key setting. "It's rewarding. It isn't exactly what we wanted to have, but it's still awesome."
