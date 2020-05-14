Cobb cities are hoping the county will share some of its $132 million federal government payout for the coronavirus pandemic, while also turning to the state and other funding sources for help.
In late April, Cobb County received $132 million in federal money made available through the CARES Act, the stimulus bill approved by Congress a month prior.
It can be spent by the county on necessary expenditures due to the coronavirus pandemic — if those costs were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved for the county as of March 27 and if the costs were incurred after March 1.
Many Cobb city staff told the MDJ they hope to be able to apply for some of the county’s CARES Act funding, for costs incurred by city governments in respect of the pandemic, but the county is not obligated to share.
“We don’t get direct funding but we understand that we can apply to Cobb County for reimbursement for expenses we have incurred,” Acworth Manager Brian Bulthuis told the MDJ. “We are hopeful that the county will consider the expenses and allocate funding to the cities.”
Kennesaw spokeswoman Rebecca Graham also said the county has the ability to provide funding to cities from the federal money it received, “but our understanding is that the county has not made a decision as to whether or not they will provide any funding to the cities.”
Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton also said the city hoped to get a CARES Act portion from the county, although that was at the county’s discretion.
“We would hope that they would give cities the opportunity to apply for the funds to be used for COVID-19 related expenses as they are doing,” Bruton said.
Marietta has already received $67,149 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program, Bruton said, which can be used for direct expenditures for COVID-19 response.
“We also have received an additional $300,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds that can be used in the community,” he said. “At this point we are not allocated any money directly except for the Byrne grant and the CDBG dollars.”
Other Cobb cities are also looking to get block grant funding, staff confirmed.
“At this time we may have some CDBG funds allocated but we are still waiting on notification,” Bulthuis said of Acworth.
Graham said Kennesaw is in a similar situation, having not yet received formal notification of block grant funding.
Bulthuis, Graham and Powder Springs Manager Pam Conner each said they understand the Georgia Municipal Association has petitioned Gov. Brian Kemp’s office on behalf of cities, to get Kemp to share some of the state’s CARES Act funding with small local governments, but that Kemp has yet to make a decision.
Other sources of funding may be available to Cobb cities for pandemic-related expenses, Smyrna Community Relations Director Jennifer Bennett said, citing the public assistance, firefighters assistance and emergency management performance grant programs of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as well as a federal grant program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Although there is interest and energy directed at a way for municipalities to receive funding, as of this date, there is no identified state funding or funding through the state to be allocated,” Bennett said. “This is an evolving situation.”
The FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program is enacted to assist state and local governments following a disaster within a federally declared state of emergency, Bennett said, adding the program offers 75% reimbursement, with hazard pay not currently eligible for reimbursement.
“If appeals by agencies throughout the United States are impactful, this could be reversed,” she said. “There is confidence that a 75% reimbursement for non-personnel related costs is possible.”
FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program added CARES Act dollars specifically to COVID-19-related expenses for fire departments, Bennett said, explaining “this potential reimbursement would be limited to cleaning supplies and PPE (personal protective equipment).”
FEMA’s Emergency Management Performance Grant Program distributes funds to assist states and local governments with public health and emergency management activities, supporting the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, Bennett said.
“As we understand it, with this option — funded with $100 million from the CARES Act, state officials are being told that these funds will most likely go to the most severely impacted states,” she said. “If Georgia receives any EMPG funds, Smyrna could apply for PPE reimbursement funds. Hazard pay eligibility is currently unknown. Confidence in this option is low.”
Bennett said the HHS grant program is broad in intent and provides funding “for many things that do not apply to Smyrna,” other than PPE, so there is also limited confidence in this being an option for the city.
