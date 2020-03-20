Bars, cafes, restaurants, gyms and a host of other public gathering places in Smyrna will close after Mayor Derek Norton declared a state of emergency Friday morning.
At least three other cities in Cobb County have already declared a public emergency.
Mayors in Powder Springs, Kennesaw and Acworth have declared states of emergency this week, but none have decided to wield the power that gives them — yet.
“At this time, the City of Kennesaw is not taking actions to further reduce or restrict businesses from operating or establish curfews; this declaration does set the framework that will allow the City to respond expeditiously should the need arise,” the city noted in a news release.
Powder Springs, meanwhile, opted not to publicize Mayor Al Thurman’s declaration of a state of emergency so as not to cause “undue panic,” said City Manager Pam Conner.
A declaration of emergency would allow Thurman to impose a curfew, order certain businesses to close or waive certain fees. Thurman has already waived a fee for credit card transactions in order to encourage people to make payments online rather than in-person.
“If I start talking about those things, it could result in unnecessary panic and we’re trying to just be logical and reasonable about responding to this event that we’re experiencing,” Conner said.
The order will only last for 30 days unless it is renewed and will allow the mayor to act quickly should the need arise, she added.
Marietta City Council members will vote on whether to declare a state of emergency at a special-called meeting Tuesday, City Manager Bill Bruton told the Marietta Daily Journal.
In Smyrna, the mayor’s order went into effect Friday night.
“This is not a decision taken lightly,” Norton said in a statement issued after he signed the order. “The environment we live in is changing hourly and the City of Smyrna will continue to make timely decisions to protect our citizens and staff.”
Three orders accompanied the mayor’s declaration of a state of emergency:
All restaurants, coffee shops, and other places where food is offered to the public will be limited to take out, drive-thru or delivery. All on-premises dining is prohibited. Restaurants licensed to sell alcoholic beverages can sell such beverages with takeout orders.
All public assemblages, events and gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited within the city limits.
All bars, night clubs, skating rinks, gyms, trampoline parks and private social clubs are closed.
Restaurants with an alcoholic beverage license can sell beer and wine in unopened containers with in-person take-out orders but not delivery, according to an update posted on the city’s website Friday afternoon.
“This directive is intended to suspend city enforcement of city ordinances and state law prohibiting certain alcoholic beverages being sold with carry out food purchases,” the update reads. “The city has no control over state enforcement of state laws.”
The order does not, however, close grocery stores or day cares.
“Please be vigilant and limit your interactions with others as much as possible,” Norton said. “Smyrna is a strong community and we will all get through this together.”
In a video posted online Friday, Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce called the spread of the coronavirus a “truly unheralded crisis” but insisted he would not follow the lead of Smyrna and Atlanta by ordering certain businesses to close. He said he would also not impose a curfew.
Such a decision, he said, is best left to the governor or the president, both of whom have more information than he does regarding the spread of the virus.
In the meantime, he called on county residents and businesses to abide by best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in particular social distancing.
Although Kennesaw has not ordered any businesses to close, Mayor Derek Easterling said the city had taken “unprecedented steps to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19” in a video uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Following Gov. Brian Kemp’s declaration of a public health state of emergency over the weekend, Kennesaw has closed the Ben Robertson Community Center, Municipal Court, the Frank Boone Dog Park and skate park at Swift-Cantrell Park, the playgrounds at Adams, Depot and Swift-Cantrell parks, the Smith-Gilbert Gardens and the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History.
The mayor of Cobb’s sixth city, Austell’s Ollie Clemons, did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
