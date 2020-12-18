Cobb's Cumberland and Town Center community improvement districts relaunched their bike share programs Friday morning, with an eye on eventually offering a regional program "with additional community partners."
The districts have partnered with Michigan-based Tandem Mobility, which offers bike share programs in Hershey, Pennsylvania; Huntsville, Alabama; and Kansas.
The districts have not offered a bike share program since June, when their former provider, Zagster, announced it would leave "due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on business,” according to a news release from Town Center CID.
In a joint news release, the districts said their new program would be an improvement over the one they had to abandon over the summer.
Riders can now use the district's programs interchangeably, renting a bike from one and dropping it off with the other. To rent a bike, riders must download the Movatic app on their smartphones and follow a registration guide.
The first hour is free. Every hour thereafter is $3, with a $24 maximum per day. There will be 80 bikes spread over 12 stations.
“With the CIDs’ investments in our urban trail network, the region has evolved into a hub of greenway and regional trail connections that attracts walkers, joggers, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts.” Cumberland CID Executive Director Kim Menefee said in a statement. “Our bikeshares help make our communities more attractive, more accessible, and more connected."
