Sunday morning, Pastor Clarence Howard of Milford Baptist Church told the story related in John 21:1-19.
Congregants sat not in the church's pews, but in their cars with their radios turned to 105.1 FM to hear Howard preach. The pastor stood in the back of a truck under a gray sky, and told his flock not to despair.
"I just thought, 'Easter Sunday, it's important to be together,'" Howard later said of the drive-in service he organized. "I think that was a very good way for them to feel safe, feel protected."
Milford's service was well received by the people who came, grateful for the creative attempt at bringing people together and providing them with a sense of normalcy in a world upended by the coronavirus.
"I think it's more personal and better," said Catherine Clinkscales, who watched from a red Dodge Ram 1500. "I don't know why nobody else thought about it."
"Somebody (said) they just want to see the faces of the church family," said James Harbour, who helped direct churchgoers as they entered the parking lot. Drivers were staggered so that everyone could see Howard during his sermon.
"You can look at them on Facebook, but it's not the same," Harbour added. "Mostly it's just about seeing actual people."
Howard said he has heard of other pastors doing the same and thought it would make for an extra-special Easter sermon, given the circumstances.
He ordered a radio transmitter, which arrived on Friday. After a Saturday dry-run to make sure it worked, he and the church's staff decided to move forward with the plan.
Howard says he plans on doing another drive-in sermon this coming Sunday.
