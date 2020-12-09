MARIETTA —On Wednesday afternoon, a particularly festive CobbLinc bus pulled up to Marietta Square. Though the bus carried no passengers, it was heavily loaded with holiday cheer.
For this was the Stuff a Bus, an otherwise typical county transit bus that collects donated toys for low-income children.
The Stuff a Bus is making the rounds of the county through Thursday, Dec. 10. The specially wrapped bus is traveling to government facilities, health care providers, and local businesses, billing itself as “Santa’s sleigh but in reverse.”
The initiative is organized by Cobb Christmas, a volunteer-staffed nonprofit that partners with the county government and others. The organization seeks to keep alive the Christmas spirit for children whose economic means may have them feeling left out of the holidays.
To receive assistance from Cobb Christmas, families must be residents of Cobb County, meet low-income requirements, have children between the ages of 1 and 15, and not receive holiday assistance from any other sources or organizations. Families apply to the organization for assistance, with the help of the Center for Family Resources.
This year, Cobb Christmas says it will be delivering gifts to over 1,400 children across nearly 500 families. But requests keep coming in from more and more people who need help this holiday season.
“We’re still getting emails daily saying, ‘Hey, normally I don’t have to ask for help, but I need help,’” said Mark Riggans, board chair of Cobb Christmas. “So we can’t even supply all the demand that’s out there.”
Jan Galt, a volunteer with Cobb Christmas who was helping to load the bus, said she’d received an email from one family saying their kids would be thrilled to find out they were getting any toys at all this year.
“If we’ve heard that one time, we’ve heard it a hundred times,” Riggans added. “Especially this year.”
In the past, after collecting the toys, Cobb Christmas has held an in-person event to hand out presents, and allow kids to take pictures with Santa Claus. But with coronavirus cases on the rise, that’s now off the table.
“This year, it’s a drive-by,” Riggans said. Families will come to pick up the toys at IAM Local Lodge 709 later this month (the lodge is another community partner). Upon arrival, they’ll tell volunteers their name, and the gifts will be loaded into their trunk for a contactless experience.
Riggans named those volunteers as one of the qualities that sets Cobb Christmas apart. The organization is completely run by volunteers, “so any donation we get, 90% of that donation goes to buying toys.”
Marietta Square was the bus’s last stop Wednesday after visiting the Cobb Department of Transportation, Kennesaw State University, Laseter’s Tavern on Cobb Parkway, and various Wellstar Health locations. On Dec. 10, the bus will hit a few more Wellstar stops, along with the Woodbridge at Hamilton Lake neighborhood, Three13 Salon, and the offices of Traton Homes.
