A convicted rapist and child molester who repeatedly abused his girlfriend’s young daughter at a south Marietta apartment has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison, Cobb authorities say.
Westlee Jae Smith, 28, of Atlanta, was found guilty on Dec. 13 by a Cobb jury of rape, three counts of aggravated child molestation, and child molestation, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes announced in a news release Monday.
The abuse happened on at least five different occasions at an apartment building on Austell Road in south Marietta between July 2017 and February 2018, warrants state.
Smith, also known as Wesley Leon Smith, is also facing charges in Fulton County of child molestation, the DA's news release stated.
In that case, Smith allegedly abused a girl in 2007 when she was just four years old. The victim, now a teenager, testified in the Cobb court case against Smith, Holmes said.
In the Cobb case, the victim is now 10 years old. She was aged eight and nine when raped and repeatedly molested by Smith, records show.
“The child, now 10, testified that the acts occurred in an Austell Road apartment where several adults and children were staying at the time,” the DA’s release stated. “The child disclosed the abuse to a relative, and then to her teacher and school counselor, who notified Cobb police.”
Senior Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper helped prosecute the case, and said Smith is a danger to children and the community.
“This defendant has a long-lasting history of victimizing children, and the impact of his actions will be felt for the rest of these children’s lives,” Gropper said during sentencing Friday. “He cannot be trusted in our society.”
Cobb Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs followed the prosecutor’s recommendation and ordered Smith to serve two consecutive life sentences in prison, the DA’s office said.
Smith will be subject to sex offender status if ever released from custody.
“The evidence I heard in this case, including the testimony of Mr. Smith, makes me very sad,” Judge Childs said before imposing sentence. “Society has a lot of work to do, in a lot of different areas.”
Smith has been in the Cobb jail without bond for almost 600 days since his arrest in May 2018, jail record shows.
He is also wanted in Arkansas, where he was born, on charges of domestic battery in the first degree and introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another, warrants show.
