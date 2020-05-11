Cobb authorities have helped extradite a 67-year-old man from Mexico to face felony child molestation charges in the county, claiming he abused two young sisters in southwest Marietta over a period of six years.
Moises Bernal Ramirez, of Mexico, was taken into custody by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 6:30 p.m. on May 6 and booked into the county jail, his jail record states.
Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren said, in a public Facebook post, that his team had sought help from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Ramirez.
The accused was discovered to be living in Temixco, Mexico, Warren said, which is a city about 90 minutes' drive south of Mexico City.
“The U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Mexican Federal Police located Ramirez at the address provided from the investigators in Georgia and after a period of surveillance Ramirez was captured on Thursday January 9th, 2020,” Warren stated on Facebook May 7. “The combined effort of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit with the Task Force agents in Atlanta and Mexico brought this fugitive to justice after being on the run for four years. I am very proud of the work and determination of our sheriff’s office fugitive unit and U.S. Marshals SERFTF put into each case to arrest these fugitives and put them in jail!”
Ramirez has been wanted in Cobb County for arrest since October 2015, when two arrest warrants for him were obtained by Cobb County police, records show.
Per those warrants, Ramirez molested the older of two sisters when she was aged 11, and the younger sister was aged 4.
This happened at a southwest Marietta address between the start of 2005 and the end of 2006, per the warrants, when Ramirez allegedly threatened to molest the younger sister if the older sister told anyone.
Cobb police further allege Ramirez routinely molested the younger sister at the same Marietta address between the start of 2005 and the start of 2011, per warrants.
The younger sister told police Ramirez started touching her when she was around the age of seven and that this occurred multiple times a week after school, warrants state.
According to his jail record, Ramirez faces four felony counts of child molestation, for which he is denied bond.
Ramirez is also subject to a detainment order for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which means he will be released into the custody of ICE once he has been released from the custody of Cobb County authorities.
