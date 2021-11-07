Citing the risk they pose to the “emotional health and well being of Cobb’s young children” as well as “COVID and supply chain issues,” Rob Leonard, chief judge of the Cobb County Superior Court, issued an order Thursday banishing all Elves on the Shelves from the county.
Leonard shared a copy of the order on Twitter, drawing a range of responses, from praise to incredulity a judge would spend his valuable time attacking Santa’s mythical helpers. One person asked, simply, “Is this serious?”
“Certainly it’s not legally enforceable,” Leonard said in an interview with the Journal on Sunday. “It’s tongue-in-cheek.”
Among Christmas traditions, the Elf on the Shelf is relatively new.
It started in 2004 when Cobb natives Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell decided to write a book based on an elf who sat in the family’s kitchen since the 1970s.
Aebersold would explain to her daughters Santa really knew who was naughty and who was nice because the elf served as a scout who would give Saint Nick nightly updates on the activities of the Aebersold clan.
This little family tale would become the seed from which “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition” would grow into a highly successful children’s book and related products.
By 2015, the book had sold more than 6 million copies, and families around the country had taken to placing little toy elves around their homes, telling young children the elves fly back to Santa every night and report on whether they had been naughty or nice.
Parents move the elves overnight; that the elf is in a new place when kids wake up in the morning is their proof the elf had left to report to Santa.
One day, Leonard forgot to move an elf, setting the stage for the “horrific incident” he cites in his order as justification for banning the elves.
“The story goes, if you touch the elf, he loses his magic and he won’t be able to fly back to Santa,” Leonard explained. “The kids came downstairs to look for him, and there he was in the same place as yesterday.”
His daughters immediately turned on their brother, telling him he was “an elf murderer, he had touched the elf, made him lose his magic,” Leonard said. “And he’s crying, they’re crying. Everybody’s crying on their way off to get on the bus to go to school.
So when he saw on Facebook someone ask where they could buy an elf, he jumped in: “Just don’t do it, save yourself the trouble,” he said. The ensuing social media debate snowballed, becoming Thursday’s judicial order.
The order has attracted at least one prominent supporter: Georgia Supreme Court Justice Carla Wong McMillian, who tweeted in response, “Affirmed.”
