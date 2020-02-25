A Cobb cheerleading coach is accused of sodomizing a 15-year-old boy at his home in the county’s north, police say.
Donald Jones, 31, picked up the juvenile in his car and took him back to his home on Deen Road, off Jamerson Road near the Canton Road intersection, where he molested the boy between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 20, per his jail record and arrest warrant.
Jones was employed as the athletic director of Rockstar Cheer Atlanta, a competitive cheerleading academy in Woodstock, less than 3 miles from Jones’ home, records show.
In a statement to parents, which was shared with the media, the academy’s owner, Carolyn Garrison, said Jones had been fired.
“Donald is no longer affiliated with Rockstar Cheer Atlanta in any way,” Garrison stated.
Jones was arrested just after midnight on Feb. 23 and booked into the Cobb jail, where he was in custody for about 12 hours before being released on a $100,000 bond that afternoon, his jail record shows. He faces three felony counts of aggravated child molestation and one felony count of enticing a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.