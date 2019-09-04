More than $37,000 is going toward feeding impoverished and hungry Cobb County residents thanks to a national initiative for Hunger Action Month in September.
The Publix supermarket chain gave Cobb agencies over $37,500 on Aug. 28 as part of a wider commitment through which Georgia food banks and other charitable organizations in the state collectively received over $580,000.
In Marietta, MUST Ministries received $10,000 and the Center for Family Resources got $20,000, while Austell’s Sweetwater Mission was given $5,000 and the Kennesaw State University Foundation received $2,500.
In addition, the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which reaches into Cobb, was granted $150,000.
In total, Publix donated $5 million to food banks, schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the Southeast for Hunger Action Month in 2019.
“The donation will support pantries and meal programs in the communities surrounding Publix stores and brings Publix Charities’ total contribution to hunger relief organizations to more than $22 million over the last five years,” the company said.
Kelly Williams-Puccio, the executive director of Publix Super Markets Charities, said millions of people in the Southeast, many of them children and seniors, may not know where they will find their next meal.
“Together, we can help change that,” she said. “We are proud to continue our commitment to feeding communities across the Southeast and offer dignity and nourishment to our neighbors in need.”
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, one in eight people across the country struggles with hunger.
Census Bureau data shows 10.9% of Cobb’s population, or around 80,000 people, are deemed impoverished, whereby their total family income is less than the minimum level of resources necessary to meet the family’s basic needs, depending on the number and age of children and adults in the family.
Young women are the largest demographic living in poverty in the county.
“Every day, food banks in the Feeding America network are on the ground helping children and families who need it most, but we know that we can’t end hunger alone,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.