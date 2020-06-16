During the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s Virtual Marquee Monday yesterday, celebrity businessman Kevin Harrington spoke about working his way from sealing cracks in driveways to operating a multi-million dollar HVAC company in college to earning his fame and fortune as the “creator of the infomercial” and an original cast member of “Shark Tank.”
But the real star of the webinar came before the speech, with the chamber’s update on the $50 million Small Business Grant Program the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved on May 26. The county is partnering with the SelectCobb economic development program born out of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce to administer and manage the grants.
“We want to make sure the funding goes to well-established companies who need help recovering from the impacts of the (coronavirus) pandemic,” SelectCobb Chair and Gas South President and CEO Kevin Greiner said during the webinar. “We are expecting a high level of interest. This is one of the largest programs in our region, if not the country, and it really demonstrates the support that the Board of Commissioners has for the small business community in Cobb County and underscores the great chamber that we have, that can be enabled to administer this program.”
Companies will be judged based on a tier structure, which considers the number of employees prior to the pandemic, and priority will be given to those who did not receive funding from the Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP). Companies have until June 26 at 5 p.m. to apply and Greiner said all companies who apply by the deadline will be considered.
John Loud, president of LOUD Securities and the 2020 chamber chairman, also addressed the chamber’s stance on racial discrimination, in light of the black lives matter movement.
“We understand that there is no place for racism or hate crimes and the chamber has shown its support for the hate crimes bill that is going down at the (Georgia state) capitol right now,” Loud said. “I’ve talked about how together we can, but together, we must. Our community cannot miss this opportunity to have this dialogue to make some changes.”
For more information on the small business grants and how to apply, visit selectcobb.com. Past chamber webinars, including yesterday’s, can also be viewed by visiting cobbchamber.org.
