CUMBERLAND — The Cobb Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new logo and brand identity at its final 'First Monday Breakfast' meeting this week.
The chamber's new logo symbolizes a round table, forming a capital C, with an open seat. Chamber officials say the new logo is meant to invite member collaboration and input, according to a news release from the organization.
"For many of you, the big question is, 'Why? Why does the chamber need a new logo or a new look?'" Tammy Palmgren, vice chair of marketing and communications for the chamber, said during the Monday morning breakfast. "Our current logo was launched in 2012, and it has brought brand consistency throughout each and every chamber program and event."
Pamgren said in 2017 the chamber began broadening its purpose and changing its identity, leading to the rebrand.
The project began in April, when the Cobb Chamber of Commerce put together its rebrand team and hired the branding firm Matchstic to lead the work.
The chamber's rebrand team included Mitch Rhoden, the 2019 Cobb Chamber chairman; John Loud, 2020 chairman; Britt Fleck, 2021 chairwoman; Lee Johnson and Cherelle Cortez, chairs of the Diversity & Inclusion Council; and Sharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb Chamber, among others.
“At the Cobb Chamber, we strive to be as inviting as possible, encouraging our members to bring their unique voices to our organization,” Mason said. “To have our logo tell that story is exciting and shares our unique role in Cobb’s business community.”
Mason declined to provide the cost of the rebranding project.
Rhoden, who will hand the reins to Loud next month, said the focus of the chamber is on its members, their successes and their stories.
“Our new brand celebrates our members and their work to make Cobb County an exceptional place to live, grow a business, and pursue your goals,” he said.
In coming weeks the chamber will begin to rollout its new brand across its media, including email, business cards, website and social media platforms, according to Amy Selby, a spokesperson for the organization.
Selby said when the chamber opens its new location at 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, across the street from SunTrust Park, the new space will also display the new logo and brand.
The chamber's previous logo, three interlocking squares, represented the three areas of its mission, according to Selby. Those mission areas were: member services, economic development and pro-business advocacy.
For more information about the Cobb Chamber’s new brand, visit www.cobbchamber.org/rebrand.
