SelectCobb has released guidelines for county businesses seeking to tap a $50 million relief fund passed by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners in response to the coronavirus.
The fund will make grants of up to $40,000 available to county businesses with 100 employees or fewer so long as they spend at least 60% of the money on maintaining the number of full-time employees on payroll.
Applications will open on June 8 at 10 a.m. and close on June 26 at 5 p.m., according to a news release from SelectCobb.
A full list of eligibility requirements and more information about the application process will be available at www.selectcobb.com on June 1.
The website and email address for this program — www.selectcobb.com/grants and grants@selectcobb.com — will be available on June 1. A webinar on applying for the grants will be held on June 10th at 10 a.m. through the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
Applications will be reviewed by SelectCobb staff for eligibility. Once the application period is over, a committee of business representatives will review each eligible application and decide which companies will receive grant funds and how much will be provided.
The committee will review applications per county commission district so that each of the four districts are equally represented with regard to the number of companies being assisted. Once determinations are made, a public announcement of grants funds will be made by representatives of the selection committee, SelectCobb, Cobb Chamber, and Cobb County Government.
SelectCobb is the economic development arm of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.