Returning veterans often struggle to parlay the skills they learned during their service into good jobs back home, said John Loud, incoming chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
The VECTR Center in Warner Robbins has changed that for many in central and south Georgia.
According to its website, VECTR — which stands for Veterans Education Career Transition Resource (Center) — offers “unique, accelerated programs in high demand and strategic industries tailored to abbreviate the process of receiving post-secondary certificates and degrees by recognizing the extensive training veterans receive during their military service.”
Gov. Brian Kemp has said he would like to expand the model across the state. People at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce think they know the perfect location.
At the annual meeting of the county’s legislative delegation this week, where Cobb lawmakers field requests from county movers and shakers, Chamber CEO Sharon Mason asked them to make available about $2.25 million in state funds to open a VECTR Center on the Marietta campus of Chattahoochee Technical College.
Loud said companies look, first and foremost, to an area’s workforce when deciding where to establish themselves. As such, the state’s college and career academies, technical colleges and four-year colleges are critical to continued business growth.
About 39,000 people have gone through the VECTR Center in Warner Robbins, Loud said. But relatively few came from the metro Atlanta area, despite it being home to about 215,000 veterans.
Mason said opening a VECTR Center in Cobb would dovetail with the chamber’s goal of helping county veterans and addressing businesses’ workforce needs.
State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, has made it clear the General Assembly is looking to cut the budget, Loud said. As such, the $15 million price tag of a brand new center was not much of an option.
The exact location of the would-be center has not been identified, but Chattahoochee Tech has several buildings that would fit the bill, Mason said. She estimates the annual cost of operating the center to be about $300,000.
VECTR focuses on training veterans in strategic industries. Mason said a specific list of such industries doesn’t yet exist — metro Atlanta’s needs are different from those of south and central Georgia. She did say however that the chamber’s focus in recent years has been on biotech, health care, advanced manufacturing and construction.
