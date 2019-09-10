The Cobb Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors has named its 2022 chairman.
Gregory Teague, president of Croy Engineering, will succeed Britt Fleck, regional director of the metro west region of Georgia Power, who begins her term as board chairwoman in 2021.
Teague will start his term as chairman in January 2022.
"Greg has over a decade of experience with our chamber, serving in a variety of capacities from our board of directors, executive board, leadership programs and our membership campaign. He is an excellent example of a servant leader with a true commitment to the Cobb community," said Sharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb chamber. Throughout his 14 years of experience with our chamber, he has demonstrated a deep understanding of our organization and the needs of our membership."
Teague has served on many committees and in various roles within the Cobb chamber since 2005, according to the chamber's news release.
He has served on the chamber’s board of directors, with roles as chair and vice chair of the Smyrna Area Council and a member of the membership campaign and transportation and mobility committees, as well as on the SelectCobb Board of Directors.
Teague has also served as a program co-chair of each of the chamber’s three leadership programs, including Cobb Youth Leadership in 2011-2012, Leadership Cobb in 2013-2014, and the Honorary Commanders Association in 2018-2019. Teague is a graduate of Leadership Cobb 2008 and the Honorary Commanders Association in 2010. He currently serves on the chamber’s executive committee as the vice chair of Member & Community Programs.
As president of Croy, Teague is responsible for the strategic direction and operations of the 150-person consulting and engineering firm based in Marietta, according to the chamber.
Teague has worked his entire professional career in Cobb County and has served as public works director for the city of Marietta, development manager for Traton Homes and as a consultant to all the local governments in Cobb.
