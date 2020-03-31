The Cobb County Chamber of Commerce has launched a series of free educational resources for entrepreneurs and local business leaders to help them get through the economic fallout around the new coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the chamber hosted a webinar through Zoom on the federal stimulus package and associated small business loans, featuring a panel of experts.
In the webinar, titled "How To: Business Recovery from COVID-19,” panelists shared advice on two Small Business Administration loans: Economic Injury Disaster Loans, also called EIDL, and the Paycheck Protection Program.
Through an economic disaster loan, businesses can now apply for up to $2 million in loans. Those eligible will receive an advance payment of up to $10,000. The advance should be available in about three days of an approved application, and the advance does not have to be repaid to the government.
A new program that was created as part of the large federal stimulus package is the Paycheck Protection Program. The program does not yet have an application process but will offer forgivable loans to small businesses for payroll and certain other expenses. Businesses can apply for up to $10 million. Up to 100% of the loan can be forgiven, covering the portion used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities, according to the Small Business Administration.
One the speakers during the chamber’s program, U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, reviewed the recent federal legislation, saying that lawmakers will likely revisit details of the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package President Trump signed on Friday, but it's mostly focused on small businesses. He was optimistic about the country facing the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic challenges.
"America is strong. We're in better conditions to weather this storm than ever in history," Loudermilk said. "Communities are what are going to pull us through."
The federal stimulus package authorizes SBA-backed banks to make decisions on those loans, which will expedite money for paychecks and other business expenses, according to chamber panelist Jonathan Crumly, attorney and lobbyist at the Taylor English firm.
The typical maximum amount for the economic disaster loans is 50% of the company's gross revenue for the past year through February, said panelist Drew Tonsmeire, area director for the Georgia Small Business Development Center.
"The goal is to get that advance into the hands of businesses as quickly as possible," Tonsmeire said.
Small businesses should apply to both programs to find out what they qualify for, and those that qualify for both can receive funding from each, Crumly said.
Sam Fuchs, CEO of supply chain and retail company Blue Yonder, encouraged business leaders to apply for the loans, as well as work to stay informed and get accurate information out to their employees. Like the other panelists, he praised the stimulus bill.
"We appreciate the government stepping in and doing some of this for us," he said.
Participants reported that the program benefited them and answered many of their questions, Sharon Mason, chamber president and CEO, said after the program.
"We will remain focused on providing support, advocating and (providing) resources in every direction for our community. That is why we formed our economic recovery task force, so we can work on proactive solutions in the short term and the long term," she said.
On Wednesday, the chamber began a weekly webinar series in partnership with Kennesaw State University based on its Executive Leadership program. On Thursday, the chamber partners with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce to host Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler in another webinar. These webinars are free and open to both members and nonmembers.
For the full list of webinars and other resources from the chamber, visit www.cobbchamber.org.
To apply for an EIDL or for more information about the Small Business Administration, visit https://covid19relief.sba.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.