It’s not unusual for the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s newly appointed chairman to list traffic congestion relief as one of the top priorities during their one-year term.
The Northwest Corridor Express Lanes, an $834 million state transportation project extending managed express lanes nearly 30 miles along Interstates 75 and 575 in Cobb and Cherokee counties, celebrated its one-year anniversary in September. The project has been widely considered a success.
Yet Cobb County and the larger metro Atlanta area continue to be bogged down in traffic congestion.
It was a focus of outgoing Chamber Chairman Mitch Rhoden, and it will be a focus of his successor, John Loud, who will take the chairmanship at the beginning of 2020.
The difference, Sharon Mason, chamber president and CEO, said in a recent interview with the MDJ, is the upcoming “mobility SPLOST,” or transportation special purpose local option sales tax.
In 2022, county residents will be asked to vote on a penny sales tax that would fund a bevy of transportation projects.
“The SPLOST for transit and transportation, we’re calling it the mobility SPLOST. We wanna get rid of the ‘T,’” county Chairman Mike Boyce said. “It’s got a bad connotation.”
Cobb is one of 13 counties in the metro Atlanta area that can impose as much as a 1 percent sales tax for transit under House Bill 930, which passed in the Georgia Senate in 2018. It can also impose an additional full or partial 1% sales tax for transportation projects under HB 170 that passed in 2015.
The chamber considers transportation critical to the county’s success. Mason said the two reasons a business declines to open in or move to Cobb are lack of available land and transportation issues.
“So has anything happened in 2019? Not really,” Rhoden said. “It takes on a different flavor now, given the prospect of actually having the money to do something, given the vote in 2022.”
The final list of projects will rely on the county’s updated Comprehensive Transportation Plan.
The CTP will look at all the options on the table for transit and transportation in the county and gauge the public’s needs and wants, Boyce said. But it won’t be finalized until late 2021.
Preliminary findings from initial public hearings, however, will be shared at the Chamber’s Transportation and Mobility summit Nov. 21.
The chamber sees opportunity in the 2022 T-SPLOST. But if history is any indication, the chamber will have an uphill battle to climb.
In 2012, residents of 10 metro counties voted on a $8.5 billion T-SPLOST. Almost two-thirds of those who went to the polls voted against it. But it fared even worse in Cobb, where it garnered only 31% of the vote.
With a potential vote still three years away, though, the chamber’s mission is simple for the time being.
“We’re trying to educate ourselves and our members and the community about what the options are, what are the costs, what’s fiscally responsible,” Rhoden said.
